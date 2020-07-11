'That was four decades of special football': During work-from-home months, city HS coach Summers rewatched 42 vintage Husker games

After he watched a game, Summers would post some of his observations about the game on his Twitter account. He’d share observations like the simplicity of the TV broadcasts in the ’70s, the greatness of the fullback dive play or how Bob Devaney had done the color commentary for the Nebraska-Minnesota game in 1983. He also posted videos of some of the best plays.

The games he watched spanned from 1971 to 2014. He watched 10 games against Oklahoma and six against Colorado.

Several of his favorite games to watch were against Oklahoma, with the 1978 game against the Sooners topping his list of best games.

“Just that style of football, kind of smash mouth and nothing fancy,” said Summers of the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry. “And just seeing the crowd. I can’t imagine Nebraska fans rushing the field today, or how they would rush the field today based on how the field is, but that was kind of just second nature. If you beat Oklahoma you rush the field and tear down the goal posts.”

Summers is hoping he’ll be back in the classroom this fall, but he enjoyed his Husker rewatch.