Here was a scene many people wouldn’t have expected when No. 14 Wisconsin and maybe the best running back in the nation, Jonathan Taylor, came to Lincoln as a two-touchdown favorite against Nebraska on Saturday.

But then early in the second quarter, with the game tied at 7, the Nebraska fans seated by the field goal post in the south end zone were waving their arms back and forth and screaming, convinced they could force a miss on a 31-yard field-goal attempt by Wisconsin. They could not, but, at the very least, it showed there was some fight in the Huskers and belief in the fans.

A short time later, Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills was breaking tackles on a 16-yard run all the way to the Wisconsin 2-yard line. Adrian Martinez scored one player later, and Memorial Stadium was alive with the Huskers leading 14-10 with 9:32 remaining in the first half.

Soon, though, all those positive feelings came crashing down when Wisconsin scored 17 straight points in a stretch of 6 minutes, 28 seconds of the second quarter.

The Badgers outscored Nebraska 20-7 in the second quarter to build a 27-14 halftime lead. The Badgers won 37-21, giving Nebraska its fourth consecutive loss.

Nebraska reverted to some of its old problems of tackling and turnovers.

The second-quarter dominance started with a 55-yard TD pass from Jack Coan to A.J. Taylor. The play could have gone for a much less yardage, but JoJo Domann, Dicaprio Bootle and Marquel Dismuke all missed chances to bring Taylor down in the middle of the field.

Domann took the blame.

“They ran an in-route on me and I got to be able to tackle that right away, but then I didn’t, so a couple of missed tackles,” Domann said. “They were blocking downfield, and we were missing tackles, and that’s a recipe for disaster.”

On Nebraska’s next play, Wisconsin's Chris Orr tipped a pass by Martinez that was intercepted by Jack Sanborn.

Three plays and 21 yards later, the Badgers scored again. That’s two touchdowns in 2 minutes and a 24-14 lead.

Nebraska’s next drive ended with a punt. Then Wisconsin had one more scoring drive before the half. The Badgers drove 73 yards, made a field goal and took a 27-14 lead. Wisconsin had four plays of at least 10 yards on that drive.

It was a game-changing stretch for the Badgers.

“You’re playing them toe to toe, looking them right in the eye and matching them blow for blow,” said Nebraska coach Scott Frost. “Then all of a sudden you look up and it’s (24-14), but that’s where a good team goes out and makes it happen, and I need to keep working to get our team to a point where they believe it and go out and make it happen, because we had chances today.”

In some ways Nebraska was right with the Badgers, and Nebraska had 493 yards of offense to Wisconsin's 482. But a stretch like the Badgers had in the second quarter still makes the teams seem a long way apart.

“I think really we can hang in with anyone in this conference and the NCAA, it just comes down to the little errors and little mistakes,” said Nebraska defensive linemen Casey Rogers. “Everyone has to do their job every play. Sometimes that didn’t happen today, and that comes back and hurts you in the game of football.”

Now Nebraska needs to win two straight games, against Maryland and Iowa, to qualify for a bowl game.

“We got 120 minutes in order to get to a bowl game and every second matters,” said safety Eric Lee. “So if you’re not playing hard to the end, then it might be in your best interest to look for a different program to play for.”

