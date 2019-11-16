Of all the head-shaking numbers Wisconsin and Jonathan Taylor have compiled against Nebraska's defense over the last three years, perhaps the following anecdote stands out above all the others.
In three games and 74 carries against the Huskers, the junior Taylor never was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Not even once.
With Taylor in all likelihood heading off to the NFL after this season, he wrapped up his career against NU on Saturday at Memorial Stadium much the same way he started it: 25 carries, 204 yards, two touchdowns, multiple defenders run over, through and around.
Much of that is because Taylor is an outstanding player. He'll certainly go down as one of Wisconsin's best ever, and one of the best to play in the Big Ten.
Much of Taylor success also stems from Nebraska's inability to bring a ball carrier to the ground, or get off the field in a clutch situation.
"Like you guys saw today, that tackling aspect killed our defense, and I know that’s something Coach Chins (NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) and them will harp on a lot in practice, and we’ll continue to get it fixed," Husker defensive back Eric Lee said. "It’s just guys trying to make high school tackles, trying to run through people. This is a talented conference, that’s a talented team, and that’s just some stuff you can’t do."
"High school tackles" won't work against most teams, not to mention the best rushing team in the Big Ten. Against Wisconsin, that led to the Badgers rushing 45 times for 320 yards, and losing yardage on just two carries.
Those two carries? A pair of kneel-downs to run out the clock at the end of the game.
Over the last three seasons, Taylor and Wisconsin have had just four carries go for negative yardage.
"It’s always going to be physical when you play Wisconsin. I think the one thing that was happening when they were moving it was our tackling. It wasn’t the greatest. I think the first couple drives it was fine, and then we got to one drive where it went poor," said defensive lineman Casey Rogers, who was among several young Huskers to see the field. "That can’t happen. That’s something we’re going to fix; that’s something Nebraska’s not going to be known for is missed tackling."
Taylor certainly doesn't need the extra help. In three games against Nebraska, he's carried 74 times for 674 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a whopping 9.1 yards per carry.
"Open-field tackling is not easy. Tackling Jonathan Taylor is not easy. So we've just got to be better across the board," Husker nickel JoJo Domann said. "He had great vision today. He reads his blockers really well. He makes you wrong as a defender."
Nebraska, often it seemed, wasn't all that far out of position against the Badgers. Wisconsin's offensive line did what it does — opening up holes — but this wasn't a case of players wildly overrunning gaps or abandoning their responsibilities.
"A lot of push-the-pile plays where the linemen assisted the running back and drove the tackler back, as well," linebacker Mohamed Barry said. "I think we did a good job with our run defense. It was just critical downs when we needed to make a play and we didn't."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.