HUSKER FOOTBALL

Taylor-Britt turns in impressive 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

  Updated
  • 0
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.9

Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Michigan's Daylen Baldwin in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Cam Taylor-Britt didn't waste any time making a strong impression on the field at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday afternoon. 

The NFL Network broadcast had the former Nebraska defensive back at 4.45 seconds unofficially on both of his 40-yard dash attempts, but when the official numbers came in later, they looked even better. 

The official number for Taylor-Britt: 4.38 seconds, a mark that tied for fifth-best among cornerbacks at the event. 

The Montgomery, Alabama native and multiyear starter at cornerback for the Huskers is considered a likely mid-round draft pick, but strong speed and agility testing will do nothing to harm his stock. 

Taylor-Britt played on the edge for Nebraska the past two years but also played safety earlier in his career and is considered a player that could end up at either position in the NFL. 

Saturday: JoJo Domann put together a solid day of testing with an athletic group of linebackers at the combine. Domann (6-1, 226) ran 4.62 in the 40-yard dash. 

Friday: Nebraska has four players at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week. 

Offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, a Beatrice native, worked Friday after tight end Austin Allen went on Thursday. 

When Jurgens (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah called him "one of my favorite players." 

"He’s fun to watch, he’s athletic. He’s a really talented player," Jeremiah said. 

But there's more. The analyst said Jurgens planned to bring some of his homemade beef jerky to the Combine in Indianapolis and leave samples with teams after he had conducted interviews with them. 

That's commitment. So, too, is the fact that Jurgens actually — no pun intended — beefed up between the end of the Huskers' season and the Combine. Many players slim down in an attempt to run fast, but Jurgens, who was listed at 295 pounds on NU's roster last fall, checked in Saturday morning at 303. 

Jurgens ran 4.92 officially in the 40-yard dash, among the fastest times for offensive linemen to work out Friday. Jurgens also timed 1.71 and 1.73 seconds unofficially in the 10-yard dash, a metric that carries weight among linemen. 

Jeremiah said the standard interior offensive lineman in the NFL checks in around 5.02 in the 40 and 1.75 in the 10, so Jurgens, as expected, is off to an impressive start in the testing portion of the Combine. 

The table below will update over the next several days with test results from the four Husker participants. 

Name Pos Height Weight 40 dash 3-cone 20 shuttle Vertical Broad Bench Press
Austin Allen TE 6-7 5/8 253 4.83 7.0 4.26 34" 10-1
Cam Jurgens OL 6-2 7/8 303 4.92 25
JoJo Domann LB 6-1 1/8 228 4.62 34.5 10-6
Cam Taylor-Britt DB 5-11 196 4.45

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

