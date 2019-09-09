{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Colorado, 9.7

Nebraska defenders Dicaprio Bootle (23), Will Honas (3) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) converge on Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault in the second quarter on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt is listed as a starting safety on Nebraska's most recent depth chart, released Monday morning, leading a set of changes for the defense and on special teams. 

Taylor-Britt started the season as a cornerback but has been cross-trained and has split time more since junior Deontai Williams was injured in the first quarter against South Alabama. 

Taylor-Britt's move to the starting line bumps senior Eric Lee Jr., who had two Week 1 interceptions, to the No. 2 line. Junior Marquel Dismuke continues to hold down the other starting safety job. 

Junior JoJo Domann is now listed as NU's only "Nickel," a new position on the depth chart, after previously being listed as a co-starter at outside linebacker. 

On special teams, Isaac Armstrong is now listed as the No. 1 placekicker and William Przystup the No. 2 in place of injured sophomore starter Barret Pickering (leg/hip). Armstrong and Przystup are also Nebraska's top two punters. Armstrong handled place-kicking for the first time in his career against Colorado, while Przystup handled some of the kickoff duties. 

No. 2 quarterback Noah Vedral handles the holding for Armstrong. 

It is unclear how long Williams and Pickering might be out. 

At inside linebacker, freshman walk-on Luke Reimer is now listed as a co-No. 2 with Joey Johnson behind Mohamed Barry. The Huskers have relied on a three-man rotation so far between Barry and juniors Collin Miller and Will Honas. 

Reimer was a camp standout before getting hurt and missing a couple of weeks. He made his NU debut Saturday against Colorado and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter on a CU kick return. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments