Taylor-Britt earns second-team All-Big Ten nod from coaches

Nebraska's coaching staff thinks junior Cam Taylor-Britt has become one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten.
Coaches from around the conference appear to agree.
Taylor-Britt on Wednesday was named a second-team All-Big Ten defensive back by the league's coaches, making him the lone Cornhusker to be recognized.
Taylor-Britt, a 6-foot, 205-pounder from Montgomery, Alabama, has an interception and three pass break-ups to go along with 26 tackles this year for the Huskers. He played particularly well against some of the better receivers in the conference, including Penn State's Jahan Dotson and Purdue's David Bell.
“I think right now, in my opinion, I think Cam is one of the top corners definitely in the Big Ten. If not the top corner in the Big Ten," Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher said recently. "There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to work on as far as the longevity of the game and being able to look outside of the Big Ten and let’s talk about other things. Let’s talk about how can he help his team win a championship? With his ability and how you play on the outside. Stuff like that."
Six seniors on the Husker defense earned honorable mention. DL Ben Stille, ILB Will Honas, OLB JoJo Domann and DBs Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams were recognized by both coaches and the media, while senior DB Dicaprio Bootle picked up honorable mention from the media.
