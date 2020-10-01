 Skip to main content
Talking through an early offensive line depth chart with Husker assistant Greg Austin
Talking through an early offensive line depth chart with Husker assistant Greg Austin

NU football practice, 8.7

Nebraska offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) runs through drills on Aug. 7, 2019, during practice at the Hawks Championship Center.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin said the next three weeks will determine much in not only who starts along the Husker offensive line, but how the two-deep shakes out behind what’s shaping up to be a veteran top five.

However, he also broke down where things stand in the competition at each spot along the line during a Thursday Zoom chat with reporters.

So, why waste any time?

Left tackle: Senior Brenden Jaimes is the starter with freshman Turner Corcoran behind and redshirt freshman Brant Banks and senior Christian Gaylord also getting reps.

Left guard: Senior Boe Wilson out front with junior Broc Bando and sophomore Colorado State transfer Nouri Nouili behind.

Center: Sophomore Cameron Jurgens is the entrenched starter with junior Trent Hixson and sophomore Will Farniok behind.

Right guard: Senior Matt Farniok is manning the position with a host of players including redshirt freshman Ethan Piper, Hixson and junior Matt Sichterman competing for the two-deep.

Right tackle: Redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart is out front with Banks and Gaylord also getting reps.

Got all that?

There aren’t many surprises on the top line. Wilson is a veteran and Austin has said in the past that keeping him healthy is the key to a bounce-back 2020 season.

Huskers safety Deontai Williams, robbed of 2019 by injury, has plenty to prove and is 'ready to hit'

The biggest development, perhaps, is Corcoran, a true freshman and former four-star recruit, pushing for the No. 2 job behind Jaimes.

“Turner Corcoran has emerged as a young player out there, especially this year with the NCAA not counting (the year of eligibility),” Austin said.

The only new starter in that top five would be Benhart, the 6-foot-9, 300-pound Lakeville, Minnesota native. Jurgens, though, said he thinks the learning process is going well so far.

“He’s just got to use his abilities,” Jurgens said. “He’s very talented. He’s going to be a great player. He just needs to be confident and go hard with everything he does. He plays hard, he’s going to be a great player. He’s got all the tools, all the ability and we’re seeing some things out of him.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

