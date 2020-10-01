Talking through an early offensive line depth chart with Husker assistant Greg Austin

Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin said the next three weeks will determine much in not only who starts along the Husker offensive line, but how the two-deep shakes out behind what’s shaping up to be a veteran top five.

However, he also broke down where things stand in the competition at each spot along the line during a Thursday Zoom chat with reporters.

So, why waste any time?

Left tackle: Senior Brenden Jaimes is the starter with freshman Turner Corcoran behind and redshirt freshman Brant Banks and senior Christian Gaylord also getting reps.

Left guard: Senior Boe Wilson out front with junior Broc Bando and sophomore Colorado State transfer Nouri Nouili behind.

Center: Sophomore Cameron Jurgens is the entrenched starter with junior Trent Hixson and sophomore Will Farniok behind.

Right guard: Senior Matt Farniok is manning the position with a host of players including redshirt freshman Ethan Piper, Hixson and junior Matt Sichterman competing for the two-deep.

Right tackle: Redshirt freshman Bryce Benhart is out front with Banks and Gaylord also getting reps.

Got all that?