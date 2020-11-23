Talkin' about practice: Whatever misfired last week must change quickly with Iowa looming

Almost everybody out there knows some version of the "Seven P's."
Proper prior planning prevents (particularly)* poor performance.
Here’s an easy translation into sports parlance even without the PG-13-rated version: You play how you practice.
Nebraska, apparently, did not practice well enough in the lead-up to an ugly 41-23 loss to Illinois on Saturday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey and junior tight end Austin Allen said as much after the game and it was a common theme among players and coach Scott Frost on Monday, as well.
The natural question, of course, is why not? This isn’t the first time in the past two-plus years that players and coaches talked this way after a loss. So what’s the issue?
“We’ve got to do a better job coaching it into them; we certainly tried to coach it into them,” Frost said Monday. “I think a little bit is we’ve got a young team that thought they won one game and everything is good and the next one was going to be a win, too.
“That’s not the way this game works, so hopefully our young players learned a lesson and we won’t let it happen again.”
There’s precious little time to waste in terms of course correction, in particular with a short week already well underway and considering that surging division rival Iowa likely is not struggling with such practice problems.
“They’re going to try to run it down our throats. They’re going to try to outphysical us in all three phases in the game,” senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said of the Hawkeyes, who have won three straight after an 0-2 start. “They’re going to try to punch us in the mouth and keep us down. We’re going to try to be doing the same thing.”
To that end, Domann said Monday featured a noticeable uptick in physicality.
“It’s tough to bang during the week when guys are banged up from the game on Saturday, but definitely this week more than in the past weeks, we’re being as physical as humanly possible. We’re throwing our bodies out on the line, we’re preparing ourselves not only mentally but physically more than I think we had before.”
Frost insisted that wasn’t by design.
“Other than trying to get the guys to play hard and practice hard — we didn’t do as well as I wanted last week and the execution wasn’t as good as I wanted — we didn’t change practice,” Frost said. “I think it’s just the intensity is better and that’s what we need when we’re playing any game, especially Iowa.”
Sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said NU was, “just not practicing the way that everyone should have. It was an all-around effort.”
Junior wide receiver and captain Kade Warner said he thought his position group — with the snaps trending more and more toward first-year players like veterans Levi Falck and Oliver Martin and a host of young guys — did some good things and got open against Illinois, but that it wasn’t enough.
“The biggest thing is building that trust (with the quarterbacks) in practice," he said. "I think that last week in practice we didn’t do a good enough job running routes full speed and getting our depth and building that trust with the quarterback in practice. If you don’t build the trust then, there’s no way you’re going to have it during the game. …
“Starting yesterday and today, we practiced much harder and there’s been a new kind of intensity and detail toward the practice and the plays and I think that we’ll have a different result this weekend. But I think it’s going to start with the juice that we bring. So far at practice, we’ve done well bringing our own energy and juice and we’re going to have to do it again Friday.”
So, what to make of all the talk about effort and inconsistency on the practice field? How the rest of the season goes will determine some of that, whether it stands as an aberration or something bigger. Frost, for his part, said both on Saturday and Monday that he was surprised by the dip.
“We didn’t do a good job of getting the team mentally ready to play last week and we didn’t play well. We didn’t play anywhere near as well as we could play,” Frost said. “To win in this league, you’ve got to play your best. The rest of the year I’ve been happy with our energy and effort at Ohio State. Shoot, Northwestern looks like a playoff team right now, and we had every chance in the world in that game. Found a way to beat Penn State.
“But we can’t play like we did Saturday. Give credit to Illinois, but wins are too hard to come by in this league to let that happen.”
