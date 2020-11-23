Talkin' about practice: Whatever misfired last week must change quickly with Iowa looming

Sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said NU was, “just not practicing the way that everyone should have. It was an all-around effort.”

Junior wide receiver and captain Kade Warner said he thought his position group — with the snaps trending more and more toward first-year players like veterans Levi Falck and Oliver Martin and a host of young guys — did some good things and got open against Illinois, but that it wasn’t enough.

“The biggest thing is building that trust (with the quarterbacks) in practice," he said. "I think that last week in practice we didn’t do a good enough job running routes full speed and getting our depth and building that trust with the quarterback in practice. If you don’t build the trust then, there’s no way you’re going to have it during the game. …

“Starting yesterday and today, we practiced much harder and there’s been a new kind of intensity and detail toward the practice and the plays and I think that we’ll have a different result this weekend. But I think it’s going to start with the juice that we bring. So far at practice, we’ve done well bringing our own energy and juice and we’re going to have to do it again Friday.”