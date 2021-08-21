 Skip to main content
Taking a sound reading on each of Nebraska's 12 opponents this season
MEET THE OPPONENTS

Taking a sound reading on each of Nebraska's 12 opponents this season

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21

Nebraska's Marvin Scott (24) looks for a hole in the Illinois defensive line during the second quarter Nov. 21, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

With a new season comes a new slate of opponents. This time chocked full of nonconference and Big Ten foes. Here's what to expect from each of them.

ILLINOIS ILLINI

Aug. 28

Champaign, Ill.

2020 record: 2-6

Starters back/lost on offense: 8/3

Starters back/lost on defense 7/4

Sound reading

Offense: 4

Defense: 2

Special Teams: 3

Coaching: 7

Intangibles: 6

Momentum: 5

Schedule management: 8

Fan buzz: 7

National prestige: 2

Sound check

For a program facing a major rebuild, there seems to be plenty of optimism. That largely stems from Illinois native Bret Bielema coming home to be the team’s head coach after Lovie Smith went 17-39 in his tenure in Champaign. There’s enough returning on both sides of the ball to make things intriguing, especially with a manageable schedule. Bielema won’t turn it around overnight, but for the first time in a while, the Illini have a proven college coach who’s done it before in the Big Ten.

Decibel level in December: 80

FORDHAM RAMS

Sept. 4

Lincoln

2020 record: 2-1

Starters back/lost on offense: 8/3

Starters back/lost on defense 7/4

Sound reading

Offense: 6

Defense: 6

Special Teams: 2

Coaching: 6

Intangibles: 6

Momentum: 3

Schedule management: 5

Fan buzz: 1

National prestige: 1

Sound check

The Rams will be one of the top teams in the FCS Patriot League this fall, picked second in the conference behind two-time defending champion Holy Cross. Fordham has the league’s preseason offensive and defensive players of the year in quarterback Tim DeMorat and linebacker Ryan Greenhagen, and eight other players who received preseason all-league recognition. The Rams will sling it around on offense (sixth in the FCS last season in passing offense at 350 yards per game), and can play some defense too, with a unit that was top-25 nationally in both scoring defense and total defense. The real issue for Nebraska will getting familiar with what the Rams do — Fordham played just three games during the FCS' spring season.

Decibel level in December: 40

BUFFALO BULLS

Sept. 11

Lincoln

2020 record: 6-1, 5-0 MAC

Starters back/lost on offense: 8/3

Starters back/lost on defense 6/5

Sound reading

Offense: 7

Defense: 5

Special Teams: 3

Coaching: 5

Intangibles: 5

Momentum: 3

Schedule management: 2

Fan buzz: 4

National prestige: 2

Sound check

The Bulls lost plenty in the offseason, most notably coach Lance Leipold and most of his staff to Kansas. But Buffalo returns a dynamic running back in Kevin Marks, and a third-year starting quarterback in Kyle Vantrease. Still, there’s plenty to get figured out in a relatively small window, with new coach Maurice Linguist taking over 115 days before Buffalo’s season opener against Wagner. Buffalo was picked fourth in the MAC’s East Division after going to the league title game in 2020. If nothing else, this will be a team with a chip on its shoulder.

Decibel level in December: 50

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Sept. 18

Norman, Okla.

2020 record: 9-2, 6-2 Big 12

Starters back/lost on offense: 5/6

Starters back/lost on defense 6/5

Sound reading

Offense: 10

Defense: 7

Special Teams: 4

Coaching: 10

Intangibles: 9

Momentum: 10

Schedule management: 7

Fan buzz: 10

National prestige: 10

Sound check

Oklahoma lost two of its first three games in 2020 with a young quarterback who often looked shaky. Then the Sooners started pasting people, winning all but two of their final eight games by at least two scores. That included a 55-20 demolition of Florida in the Cotton Bowl that set the stage for the Sooners to make another College Football Playoff run in 2021. If that QB, Spencer Rattler, continues to develop and OU can develop some skill guys around him (hardly a problem with Lincoln Riley as coach), the pieces are there for the Sooners to be a national contender again.

Decibel level in December: 130

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS 

Sept. 25

East Lansing, Mich.

2020 record: 2-4

Starters back/lost on offense: 6/5

Starters back/lost on defense 7/4

Sound reading

Offense: 2

Defense: 4

Special Teams: 2

Coaching: 4

Intangibles: 3

Momentum: 1

Schedule management: 6

Fan buzz: 2

National prestige: 2

Sound check

This team is still so far away from what Mel Tucker wants it to look like that it’s going to be impossible to gauge much of anything this season. Tucker and his staff took over in the middle of a pandemic, and couldn’t get their new team on the field until practice began for the abbreviated Big Ten season. Still, the Spartans beat Michigan and Big Ten West champion Northwestern to take some of the stink off a couple of ugly losses. Michigan State isn’t great, and probably won’t have a real identity established for another season or two.

Decibel level in December: 80

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Oct. 2

Lincoln

2020 record: 7-2

Starters back/lost on offense: 3/8

Starters back/lost on defense 4/7

Sound reading

Offense: 4

Defense: 8

Special Teams: 7

Coaching: 8

Intangibles: 8

Momentum: 7

Schedule management: 6

Fan buzz: 5

National prestige: 3

Sound check

Northwestern will almost always be in the hunt, and 2021 should be no different. That’s despite massive losses on both sides of the ball with just seven total returning starters. The Wildcats will be breaking in a new quarterback, running back, wide receivers and tight ends for an offense that already didn’t set the world on fire. Northwestern also has a new defensive coordinator, and will have eight new starters on a unit that was among the best in the country last season. Still, the Wildcats have a clearly defined system and stick to it — that’s an identity that can take a program a long way.

Decibel level in December: 80

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Oct. 9

Lincoln 

2020 record: 2-4

Starters back/lost on offense: 3/8

Starters back/lost on defense 9/2

Sound reading

Offense: 5

Defense: 5

Special Teams: 7

Coaching: 6

Intangibles: 6

Momentum: 5

Schedule management: 4

Fan buzz: 7

National prestige: 6

Sound check

However it shakes out, Jim Harbaugh commands attention in Ann Harbor. He has a new defensive coordinator in Mike Macdonald, who spent the past five seasons with Harbaugh's older brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens. Michigan also entered fall camp without a clear-cut starter at quarterback, where Cade McNamara is the favorite to start Week 1 as five-star prospect JJ McCarthy waits in the shadows. Talk about intrigue. 

Decibel level in December: 80

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 12.12

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck (left) shakes hands with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost after the Gophers' 24-17 win Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Oct. 16

Minneapolis

2020 record: 3-4

Starters back/lost on offense: 8/3

Starters back/lost on defense 5/6

Offense: 6

Defense: 4

Special Teams: 3

Coaching: 7

Intangibles: 7

Momentum: 5

Schedule management: 5

Fan buzz: 7

National prestige: 4

Sound check

A shortened 2020 season threw water on PJ Fleck's epic turnaround in Minnesota. After going 11-2 in 2019, the Golden Gophers limped to a 3-4 record a year ago and opted out of a bowl game. Minnesota will count on an experienced trio of skill players: QB Tanner Morgan, wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and the reigning Big Ten running back of the year, Mohamed Ibrahim. The defense, however, must take a big step to compete with well-rounded Wisconsin and Iowa in the West. Can the Gophers rekindle a spark?

Decibel level in December: 70

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

Oct. 30

Lincoln 

2020 record: 2-4

Starters back/lost on offense: 6/5

Starters back/lost on defense 7/4

Offense: 6

Defense: 2

Special Teams: 4

Coaching: 5

Intangibles: 5

Momentum: 4

Schedule management: 7

Fan buzz: 4

National prestige: 3

Sound check

Entering his fifth season at the helm, Jeff Brohm is 19-25 at Purdue. It's time to start winning. His teams have not struggled to move the ball or find the end zone, as a heavy passing attack has proved successful under Brohm. The Boilermakers will surely count on former conference freshman of the year David Bell, a rangy wide receiver who checks plenty of boxes. New defensive coordinator Brad Lambert spent the spring installing a 4-3 scheme in a defense that has struggled mightily. What could go wrong?

Decibel level in December: 40

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Nov. 6

Lincoln 

2020 record: 7-1

Starters back/lost on offense: 7/4

Starters back/lost on defense 4/7

Offense: 9

Defense: 8

Special Teams: 7

Coaching: 8

Intangibles: 8

Momentum: 9

Schedule management: 7

Fan buzz: 9

National prestige: 10

Sound check

The Buckeyes are reloading for another crack at a national title after falling in the championship game last season. Coach Ryan Day appears ready to pass the keys of the offense to true freshman CJ Stroud, who inherits a bevy of playmaking Buckeyes to sling it around with. Plus, Stroud has two of the best offensive tackles in the nation, Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, to keep him off the turf. Not a bad deal. On defense, Ohio State boasts NFL-ready talent but needs to be better in the secondary.

Decibel level in December: 130

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11.16

Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank (1) celebrates his 89-yard kickoff return for a first-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Nov. 20

Madison, Wis.

2020 record: 4-3

Starters back/lost on offense: 6/5

Starters back/lost on defense 8/3

Offense: 7

Defense: 8

Special Teams: 6

Coaching: 8

Intangibles: 7

Momentum: 5

Schedule management: 6

Fan buzz: 7

National prestige: 7

Sound check

Coming off a down year, Wisconsin will turn to two young playmakers on the offense this fall. It starts with quarterback Graham Mertz, who had an electric debut but then contracted COVID-19 as the first domino in a season plagued by outbreaks and missing players in Madison. Jalen Berger, a former four-star running back, seems eager to prove what he can do as next in line at a position of pride in Madison. The defense projects to be as stout, a trademark of the program in recent years. 

Decibel level in December: 110

IOWA HAWKEYES

Nov. 26

Lincoln

2020 record: 6-2

Starters back/lost on offense: 5/6

Starters back/lost on defense 7/4

Offense: 7

Defense: 6

Special Teams: 8

Coaching: 7

Intangibles: 6

Momentum: 7

Schedule management: 7

Fan buzz: 7

National prestige: 6

Sound check

The Hawkeyes lost their first two games last season. Then they won the next six. This season, the Hawkeyes will have to fill significant voids created by graduation at receiver, linebacker and on both lines. Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured coach in the country, returns quarterback Spencer Petras. On defense, Iowa needs to replace three linemen but has pieces to shore up a solid unit. Oh, and the Hawkeyes don't play Ohio State this season. No one in Iowa City is complaining about that.

Decibel level in December: 110

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage.

