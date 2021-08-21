Taking a sound reading on each of Nebraska's 12 opponents this season

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Northwestern will almost always be in the hunt, and 2021 should be no different. That’s despite massive losses on both sides of the ball with just seven total returning starters. The Wildcats will be breaking in a new quarterback, running back, wide receivers and tight ends for an offense that already didn’t set the world on fire. Northwestern also has a new defensive coordinator, and will have eight new starters on a unit that was among the best in the country last season. Still, the Wildcats have a clearly defined system and stick to it — that’s an identity that can take a program a long way.