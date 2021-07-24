Taking a long and winding road, ex-Husker Noah Vedral says he's grateful for landing at Rutgers

With Vedral at the controls most of the season, Rutgers matched its program high with three Big Ten wins in a year, all on the road, and averaged its most points and most yards per game since joining the league in 2014.

Vedral completed 61.5% of his passes, good for third in the Big Ten, while throwing for 1,253 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He ran for 193 yards and a score.

But Vedral also played hurt, finally having to sit out the Scarlet Knights' final two games with a broken thumb and a sprained wrist on his throwing hand. That meant no chance to go against his former Nebraska teammates in the season finale that the Huskers won by a touchdown.

"That would have been a special game for sure," Vedral said. "But it was a fun night to see some of my old friends, and some old coaches that I learned a lot from. So, a bummer, but I couldn’t control it."

He still stays in touch with plenty of his former teammates, Austin Allen among them, usually while playing Call of Duty on the XBox. If Nebraska happens to come up in a clip during Rutgers film study, Vedral might fire off a text if he sees one of his buddies make a good play ... or if he sees them trip and fall.

Other than that, though, there's no living in the past.