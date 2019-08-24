{{featured_button_text}}
Husker Extra Cover, 8.6
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Second-year leaps are quite common in college football. For example, Nick Saban went 7-6 in his first year at Alabama, and followed with an 12-2 campaign. Just recently, Texas’ Tom Herman jumped from 7-6 to 10-4. Nebraska is hoping for a similar ascension in Year 2 under Scott Frost, who knows a little something about second-year leaps (See UCF, 2017). This year’s Husker Extra college football preview is themed around the No. 2. It’s a prominent figure throughout the pages. It also could be a noticeable figure for NU in 2019.

* * *

NU Football vs. Minnesota, 10/20

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) walks the field prior to the game against Minnesota in 2018. Frost enters his second season with the Huskers.

Sipple: Year Two rise may not equal UCF's, but NU in hands of high-grade leader

You tend to listen closely to Scott Frost when he discusses the coaching profession. You also listen closely when he talks about leadership in general. More

* * *

Colorado Nebraska Football

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates a touchdown against Colorado last season.

A game 2 can play

"I noticed that in spring and then I’m noticing it even more now in fall camp — some of the things he’s seeing now, there’s something in his memory bank where he says, 'Oh, I’ve seen that before. I know exactly what to do.'" Coaches believe Adrian Martinez is primed for a big sophomore leap. More

* * *

The ultimate 2-deeps

Huskers: It wasn't easy, but Steven M. Sipple came up with the greatest Husker football two-deep

2019 opponents: Chris Basnett takes a look at the best players the Huskers will see this season. More

* * *

A closer look at the Huskers

_

JD Spielman.

How do the Huskers look at each position? Parker Gabriel takes a closer look.

* * *

Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 11.3.18

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) dives into the end zone against Nebraska's Deontai Williams (41) and Tre Neal (14) for one of his three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 36-31 win Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The 2 halves of every Husker football game

Steven M. Sipple breaks down the Huskers' 2019 schedule. More

Brothers

Two of a kind: Nebraska has brothers in the trenches

Part of the history of the Nebraska football program is its well-known families. The Peter brothers. The Ruuds, father and sons. The Makovickas. And others. And this season will really be something when three sets of brothers are set to play a lot for the Huskers. And two of the sets of brothers may be starting on the offensive and defensive lines, respectively. More

* * *

Going for 2

There have been some memorable two-point plays in Nebraska football history. Some heartbreaking. Some breathtaking. How do the Huskers approach game-planning for the two-pointers? More

Kansas 1993

* * *

Two-a-days a thing of the past

Barrett Ruud didn’t have it easy when he played football for Nebraska — back when two-a-day practices in full pads were the norm — but he knows it was even worse before that, like when his dad, Tom, played for the Huskers in the 1970s. More

* * *

Our 2 cents on ...

Colorado vs. Nebraska, 9/8/18

Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) celebrates his sack of Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (bottom) in the second quarter on Sept. 8, 2018, at Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers: Do the Huskers have what it takes to take a Year 2 leap?

The Big Ten: The beasts from the East and the risers in the West

The nation: Can anyone break up the elite paring of Alabama-Clemson?

* * *

In a matter of seconds: A look at those precious seconds between each snap

When Nebraska’s offense really put the pedal to the metal last fall, it could reel off plays really quickly. On an opening scoring drive against Minnesota, quarterback Adrian Martinez had the offense back at the line of scrimmage and ready to go in 12 seconds. More

* * *

Ohio State Getting Defensive Football

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young runs a drill earlier this month in Columbus, Ohio.

Two sides to every opponent

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each Husker opponent? Chris Basnett takes a look here.

Our preseason Top 25

Do the Huskers crack the Journal Star's preseason Top 25? Take a peek at how things look after the top two spots.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments