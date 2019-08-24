Second-year leaps are quite common in college football. For example, Nick Saban went 7-6 in his first year at Alabama, and followed with an 12-2 campaign. Just recently, Texas’ Tom Herman jumped from 7-6 to 10-4. Nebraska is hoping for a similar ascension in Year 2 under Scott Frost, who knows a little something about second-year leaps (See UCF, 2017). This year’s Husker Extra college football preview is themed around the No. 2. It’s a prominent figure throughout the pages. It also could be a noticeable figure for NU in 2019.
Sipple: Year Two rise may not equal UCF's, but NU in hands of high-grade leader
You tend to listen closely to Scott Frost when he discusses the coaching profession. You also listen closely when he talks about leadership in general. More
A game 2 can play
"I noticed that in spring and then I’m noticing it even more now in fall camp — some of the things he’s seeing now, there’s something in his memory bank where he says, 'Oh, I’ve seen that before. I know exactly what to do.'" Coaches believe Adrian Martinez is primed for a big sophomore leap. More
The ultimate 2-deeps
Huskers: It wasn't easy, but Steven M. Sipple came up with the greatest Husker football two-deep
2019 opponents: Chris Basnett takes a look at the best players the Huskers will see this season. More
A closer look at the Huskers
How do the Huskers look at each position? Parker Gabriel takes a closer look.
The 2 halves of every Husker football game
Steven M. Sipple breaks down the Huskers' 2019 schedule. More
Two of a kind: Nebraska has brothers in the trenches
Part of the history of the Nebraska football program is its well-known families. The Peter brothers. The Ruuds, father and sons. The Makovickas. And others. And this season will really be something when three sets of brothers are set to play a lot for the Huskers. And two of the sets of brothers may be starting on the offensive and defensive lines, respectively. More
Going for 2
There have been some memorable two-point plays in Nebraska football history. Some heartbreaking. Some breathtaking. How do the Huskers approach game-planning for the two-pointers? More
Two-a-days a thing of the past
Barrett Ruud didn’t have it easy when he played football for Nebraska — back when two-a-day practices in full pads were the norm — but he knows it was even worse before that, like when his dad, Tom, played for the Huskers in the 1970s. More
Our 2 cents on ...
The Big Ten: The beasts from the East and the risers in the West
In a matter of seconds: A look at those precious seconds between each snap
When Nebraska’s offense really put the pedal to the metal last fall, it could reel off plays really quickly. On an opening scoring drive against Minnesota, quarterback Adrian Martinez had the offense back at the line of scrimmage and ready to go in 12 seconds. More
Two sides to every opponent
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each Husker opponent? Chris Basnett takes a look here.
Our preseason Top 25
Do the Huskers crack the Journal Star's preseason Top 25? Take a peek at how things look after the top two spots.