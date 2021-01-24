 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Super Bowl-bound Bucs have many Nebraska connections
View Comments
topical
NFL

Super Bowl-bound Bucs have many Nebraska connections

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Packers Rodgers Revenge Football

Tampa Bay defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 18, 2020.

 JEFF HAYNES, Associated Press file photo

Tampa Bay is headed to the Super Bowl, and if you like a team with Nebraska ties, the Buccaneers have you covered.

There are two ex-Huskers starting on the Bucs' defense. Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David were two of the best to flash the bones at Nebraska, and both are headed to the NFL's biggest game after Tampa Bay beat Green Bay 31-26 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

David finished with four tackles and Suh, who will play in his second Super Bowl, had two and a quarterback hurry.

Defensive tackle Khalil Davis, a rookie and former Husker, also is on the Bucs' roster, though he was inactive for Sunday's game.

Bucs pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, who had two sacks Sunday, played high school football at Class C-1 Boys Town before headed to Colorado State for college.

Jason Licht, Tampa Bay's general manager, who helped woo Tom Brady to Florida, is a Fremont native and a former Nebraska Wesleyan football player.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans is a good friend of former Husker basketball player Terran Petteway. They grew up together in Galveston, Texas.

Omaha Westside product Dickerson decommits from Minnesota, citing 'change of heart'
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/17
Steven M. Sipple: Frost biting back at a certain narrative shows a level of resolve in the coach
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News