Super Bowl-bound Bucs have many Nebraska connections

Tampa Bay is headed to the Super Bowl, and if you like a team with Nebraska ties, the Buccaneers have you covered.

There are two ex-Huskers starting on the Bucs' defense. Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David were two of the best to flash the bones at Nebraska, and both are headed to the NFL's biggest game after Tampa Bay beat Green Bay 31-26 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

David finished with four tackles and Suh, who will play in his second Super Bowl, had two and a quarterback hurry.

Defensive tackle Khalil Davis, a rookie and former Husker, also is on the Bucs' roster, though he was inactive for Sunday's game.

Bucs pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, who had two sacks Sunday, played high school football at Class C-1 Boys Town before headed to Colorado State for college.

Jason Licht, Tampa Bay's general manager, who helped woo Tom Brady to Florida, is a Fremont native and a former Nebraska Wesleyan football player.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans is a good friend of former Husker basketball player Terran Petteway. They grew up together in Galveston, Texas.

