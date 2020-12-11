Strange year, strange Senior Day, but a simple goal for Husker veterans: Beat Minnesota

This group of seniors went from plotting a grand finale to wondering if, perhaps, they actually would ever take the field as college athletes again. Now nine months later, they’re thankful for the soon-to-be seven games so far this fall, but really, essentially in the same position.

Maybe they’ll play more games as Huskers, maybe they won’t.

That’s been perhaps the oddest part about 2020. When a high school player signs on the dotted line to attend a college and play football, he either knows or eventually will learn that college football is full of uncertainty. Coaches are hired and fired. Schemes change. Injuries happen. Attrition happens. Transfers are more common than ever. The player who stays at the same school for four or five years, plays for the same set of coaches and moves on with his degree and an entirely contiguous college experience at this point is a rarity.

“One of the first things they tell you when you come into a program is, ‘Look around, a lot of the guys you see right here on day one aren’t going to be with you when you are leaving on Senior Day,’” Stille said. “You don't really believe it. You don't really think too much about it, but it's crazy.