Strange allies: Huskers, Buckeyes and a kinship forged 'shoulder to shoulder' during Big Ten shutdown

The Huskers spent a lot of time being “upfront,” as Frost called it, from that day essentially until the Big Ten announced its return to play plan on Sept. 16. Others called it a myriad of things, from loud to noble to much more derogatory descriptors. Along the way, in public and certainly behind closed doors, the small group of schools that pushed to play formed something of a kinship that hadn’t existed previously.

Now two of those schools, Nebraska and Ohio State, are set to open their seasons against each other in Columbus on national television at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“I don't think it's a coincidence,” Frost said with a smile on Monday when asked about the season-opening matchup.

Nor is it a coincidence that coaches and administrators from both schools have spoken highly of each other over the past two months. The relationship between the Huskers and Buckeyes likely wouldn’t have been described as a cozy one before, but now coaches and administrators and players and parents on both sides have been complimentary of each other and the way they had some impact on the Big Ten deciding to play this fall after all.

“We're grateful to Ohio State,” Frost said. “You know, it's strange where you find allies in certain things, and I think we had an ally at Ohio State to try to get the season played.”