Stille, Domann learning as they go as they prepare to host football camp
topical
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska's defensive lineman Ben Stille (95) celebrates a play against Iowa on Nov. 30, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The first Nebraska athletes to put on a camp after the start of the name, image, and likeness era in college sports went into effect are learning as they go while getting ready to teach.

"It’s not quite as simple as our naïve brains thought it was," NU defensive lineman Ben Stille said with a chuckle. "But it’s been good. There’s a lot of moving parts, for sure."

Husker football defensive lineman Ben Stille, and linebacker JoJo Domann will host the camp Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Speedway Sports Complex at 345 Speedway Circle in Lincoln.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 7-14. Registration is $49 per participant or $59 for walk-up registrations. Scholarships are available for underserved kids who want to attend.

Stille and Domann will donate some proceeds from the camp to the Food Bank of the Heartland.

Putting on a camp was a natural move for both players after NIL went into effect July 1. Domann's family has operated annual football camps since the mid-2000s. And with free time quickly coming to an end with fall camp getting started July 30, there was no time like the present to dive in.

"We’re really just hoping for the kids, all ages, to be able to come in and interact with us on a more personal level, and really get to know us better," Stille said. "Hoping to motivate them, help them kind of bridge the gap between their dreams and reality, if some of them have dreams of being Husker football players. Kind of making it seem more real to them, more tangible to them."

Stille, who earned his master's degree in nutrition and health sciences from UNL this May, wants to get into strength training and coaching after his playing days are over. Both players, he said enjoy working with kids.

And with both players taking advantage of their extra COVID-19 season, and rehabbing injuries together, a natural partnership formed.

"Really, JoJo and I have kind of grown closer over the end of last season, and this offseason for sure," Stille said. "We've both been through quite a bit together, been here quite a while with each other.

"I don't know that either one of us really had the idea (for a camp), but it just seemed like it was a good thing for both of us."

Those interested in attending the camp can register at https://benstille95.com/camps, or can pay the walk-up fee Saturday morning.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker News