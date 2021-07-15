Stille, Domann learning as they go as they prepare to host football camp

The first Nebraska athletes to put on a camp after the start of the name, image, and likeness era in college sports went into effect are learning as they go while getting ready to teach.
"It’s not quite as simple as our naïve brains thought it was," NU defensive lineman Ben Stille said with a chuckle. "But it’s been good. There’s a lot of moving parts, for sure."
Husker football defensive lineman Ben Stille, and linebacker JoJo Domann will host the camp Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Speedway Sports Complex at 345 Speedway Circle in Lincoln.
The camp is open to boys and girls ages 7-14. Registration is $49 per participant or $59 for walk-up registrations. Scholarships are available for underserved kids who want to attend.
Stille and Domann will donate some proceeds from the camp to the Food Bank of the Heartland.
Putting on a camp was a natural move for both players after NIL went into effect July 1. Domann's family has operated annual football camps since the mid-2000s. And with free time quickly coming to an end with fall camp getting started July 30, there was no time like the present to dive in.
"We’re really just hoping for the kids, all ages, to be able to come in and interact with us on a more personal level, and really get to know us better," Stille said. "Hoping to motivate them, help them kind of bridge the gap between their dreams and reality, if some of them have dreams of being Husker football players. Kind of making it seem more real to them, more tangible to them."
Stille, who earned his master's degree in nutrition and health sciences from UNL this May, wants to get into strength training and coaching after his playing days are over. Both players, he said enjoy working with kids.
And with both players taking advantage of their extra COVID-19 season, and rehabbing injuries together, a natural partnership formed.
"Really, JoJo and I have kind of grown closer over the end of last season, and this offseason for sure," Stille said. "We've both been through quite a bit together, been here quite a while with each other.
"I don't know that either one of us really had the idea (for a camp), but it just seemed like it was a good thing for both of us."
Those interested in attending the camp can register at https://benstille95.com/camps, or can pay the walk-up fee Saturday morning.
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
