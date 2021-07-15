Stille, Domann learning as they go as they prepare to host football camp

The first Nebraska athletes to put on a camp after the start of the name, image, and likeness era in college sports went into effect are learning as they go while getting ready to teach.

"It’s not quite as simple as our naïve brains thought it was," NU defensive lineman Ben Stille said with a chuckle. "But it’s been good. There’s a lot of moving parts, for sure."

Husker football defensive lineman Ben Stille, and linebacker JoJo Domann will host the camp Saturday from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Speedway Sports Complex at 345 Speedway Circle in Lincoln.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 7-14. Registration is $49 per participant or $59 for walk-up registrations. Scholarships are available for underserved kids who want to attend.

Stille and Domann will donate some proceeds from the camp to the Food Bank of the Heartland.

Putting on a camp was a natural move for both players after NIL went into effect July 1. Domann's family has operated annual football camps since the mid-2000s. And with free time quickly coming to an end with fall camp getting started July 30, there was no time like the present to dive in.