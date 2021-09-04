Still not perfect, but Nebraska takes a step forward in establishing running backs in ground game

Rather than abandon the ground game as they did against Illinois, the Huskers continued to look for opportunities to run.

"I think we got pretty downhill all game, in my opinion. Sometimes it’s not going to be — just keep hitting it, keep hitting it, because of one of them is going to break eventually," Stepp said. "I thought we had a couple long runs, and I felt like the O-line, they blocked their asses off today. They were moving the line of scrimmage, and when they move the line of scrimmage, it makes our job a lot easier. So hat’s off to them and them doing their job.

"And after taking all the criticism last week, they came out here and really did their thing today. And I’m proud of them."

Stepp went from six carries for 27 yards in the first quarter, to five carries for 31 yards in the second quarter, to seven carries for 43 yards in the third. On Nebraska's opening drive of the second half, Stepp got the ball on seven of NU's nine plays, including six consecutive handoffs.

The drive ended with an Adrian Martinez touchdown pass to Chancellor Brewington. But, finally, NU had established the ground game and perhaps identified the back it needs to lean on for 20 carries a game going forward.