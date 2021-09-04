Still not perfect, but Nebraska takes a step forward in establishing running backs in ground game

Nebraska needed, badly, for its running backs to find traction against Fordham after last week's effort against Illinois.
The Huskers got what they needed Saturday, and may have found a new leading man in the process.
USC transfer Markese Stepp delivered 101 yards in 18 carries off the bench, and NU took a step toward establishing some sense of a nonquarterback running game against the Rams in a 52-7 victory.
It was far from perfect. Nebraska's running backs averaged 4.5 yards per carry against the FCS team's defense. But it was a dramatic improvement from seven days earlier when the Huskers gave the ball to their running backs just 19 times for 54 yards.
"I thought we ran hard. Still want to get the run game established a little earlier and a little better," NU coach Scott Frost said. "We need our base run plays to get us 5 or 6 when they're getting us 2 and get us 11 when they're getting to 6, and I think that's a team effort.
"It’s up front, it's backs, it's good decisions, it's all those things, and when you can establish run, everything else works off of it, and we did that OK today, but it can still get better."
By the end of the first quarter against Fordham, despite leading just 7-0, Nebraska's running backs already had 11 carries. Stepp had six of those, coming on after Gabe Ervin, who started for the second consecutive week.
Rather than abandon the ground game as they did against Illinois, the Huskers continued to look for opportunities to run.
"I think we got pretty downhill all game, in my opinion. Sometimes it’s not going to be — just keep hitting it, keep hitting it, because of one of them is going to break eventually," Stepp said. "I thought we had a couple long runs, and I felt like the O-line, they blocked their asses off today. They were moving the line of scrimmage, and when they move the line of scrimmage, it makes our job a lot easier. So hat’s off to them and them doing their job.
"And after taking all the criticism last week, they came out here and really did their thing today. And I’m proud of them."
Stepp went from six carries for 27 yards in the first quarter, to five carries for 31 yards in the second quarter, to seven carries for 43 yards in the third. On Nebraska's opening drive of the second half, Stepp got the ball on seven of NU's nine plays, including six consecutive handoffs.
The drive ended with an Adrian Martinez touchdown pass to Chancellor Brewington. But, finally, NU had established the ground game and perhaps identified the back it needs to lean on for 20 carries a game going forward.
"It wasn't a surprise to me or anybody else, because we know what we're capable of," Stepp said. "If we do our job and don't make mistakes, and just have our assignments right, we can do this against any team, day in and day out, I believe."
The real test of Stepp's words comes next week when Buffalo comes to town, and gets really serious in two weeks with a trip to Oklahoma. Nebraska has yet to break a big run through eight quarters of football. As Frost said, Nebraska establish the ground game early enough. But the Huskers at least stuck with it for an entire game.
But maybe it was a start.
"It gives us confidence, for sure," said Sevion Morrison, who ran for 31 yards and a pair of touchdowns. "It was good for the offense. Because everything started clicking, and that's what we needed. So we can see what's good, what we need to sharpen up on, whatever."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.