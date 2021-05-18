Steven M. Sipple: With machinery on construction site, a wild Moos story seems in order

Oregon was set to play the Civil War game against rival Oregon State. Keep in mind, Oregon’s Athletic Department was broke, or close to broke.

“We had no money. None,” Moos said. “The budget was $18.5 million, and we were getting $3.5 million from the university, so the faculty was complaining. We weren’t drawing well, even though we were starting to get pretty good on the football field.”

All the while, Moos was thinking big. He was looking to maybe jump-start the facility project — and mess with Oregon State's heads at the same time. He dialed up a friend, Jim, a contractor who moved dirt for a living.

“I asked him, ‘Could you bring a couple of belly dumpers with three or four loads of gravel and dump them in the south parking lot (near the stadium)?’" Moos recalled. “He never even asked me why."

Moos called up another friend, Randy, a major Oregon donor who could lend Moos a front-loader and a bulldozer and any other heavy equipment.

The AD directed Randy to set the heavy stuff on, that's right, the south parking lot.

“He never asked why,” Moos said. “So, a few days later, in come the trucks and I’m out there positioning them. …”