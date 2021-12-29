Steven M. Sipple: 'Tough Tony' Davis set to enter Sugar Bowl Hall with one heck of a story

I was 9 years old in 1975. Davis was one of my favorite athletes. So, it still seems surreal sometimes when he calls from his Colorado home to ask about the Nebraska football program — for which he cares deeply.

He said he hadn't thought much of why this latest honor is important to him.

Then it came to him.

"My kids and my brothers and sisters are going to love this," he said.

He has three sons and a daughter, and eight grandchildren. He has three living siblings.

So, a hearty congratulations to "Tough Tony" Davis. Also, thank you to Tony for providing us with a Husker angle to write about during bowl season.

He recently received a congratulatory text from Osborne. Osborne is incredible when it comes to staying in touch with former players.

"He wrote, 'We did pretty well, didn't we?'" Davis said.

No doubt about it.