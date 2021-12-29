Steven M. Sipple: 'Tough Tony' Davis set to enter Sugar Bowl Hall with one heck of a story

Tony Davis remembers plenty about the 1974 Sugar Bowl, including one element that's particularly striking.
During pregame warmups, he said, photos were taken of each position group. That strikes me as an old-timey move, but I like it.
But that's not the striking part.
More significantly, Davis, a junior fullback on Nebraska's 1974 squad, recalls a couple of Florida defensive backs walking near the area where the Husker running backs were gathered for their photo.
"I heard them talking crap to coach (Tom) Osborne," Davis told me earlier this week. "I remember that distinctly. I'm thinking, 'I'm going to remember you.'"
Unfortunately for one of them in particular, he did remember. More on that in a second.
Also, the Sugar Bowl remembered Davis. On Friday in New Orleans, the Tecumseh native will be formally inducted into the Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame.
Nebraska won the 1974 edition of the game, earning a 13-10 decision. With his characteristic tough running, Davis set up two fourth-quarter field goals, one that tied the game and the other that won it. He finished with 126 yards on 17 carries.
"Our defense was spectacular," Davis recalled, noting Nebraska turned over the ball five times in the game. "We had a goal-line stand, and Jimmy Burrow made a tackle on a running back that stopped him at the 2. Then, we have a 98-yard drive for a touchdown."
Florida had fast defenders — big surprise, right? — but those defenders overran certain plays. Davis took advantage by cutting back runs against the grain.
He recalls a certain play being particularly effective: "19 take/fake 49 pitch."
"That's the play that led to my long run that set us up in field-goal position to win the game," he said. "Imagine this: We line up in the I-formation. The quarterback reverses out and fakes like he's pitching to the I-back on a sweep to the left. We all take steps that way. But the quarterbacks doesn't pitch it. He holds the ball. I circle around and come right next to him, take the ball and go right over the left guard.
"Now, the defense is overrunning the play, and I cut back inside. I had several of those on which I was untouched."
Osborne, of course, was an absolute play-calling wizard.
Davis, by the way, departed the program in 1975 as the school's leading rusher and was Osborne's first 1,000-yard rusher in a season.
Davis finished his Nebraska career with 2,445 rushing yards. What's more, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound runner holds the rare distinction of being named the most valuable player in two bowl games — the Sugar Bowl and the Jan. 1, 1974, Cotton Bowl (a 19-3 win against Texas).
I was 9 years old in 1975. Davis was one of my favorite athletes. So, it still seems surreal sometimes when he calls from his Colorado home to ask about the Nebraska football program — for which he cares deeply.
He said he hadn't thought much of why this latest honor is important to him.
Then it came to him.
"My kids and my brothers and sisters are going to love this," he said.
He has three sons and a daughter, and eight grandchildren. He has three living siblings.
So, a hearty congratulations to "Tough Tony" Davis. Also, thank you to Tony for providing us with a Husker angle to write about during bowl season.
He recently received a congratulatory text from Osborne. Osborne is incredible when it comes to staying in touch with former players.
"He wrote, 'We did pretty well, didn't we?'" Davis said.
No doubt about it.
"Oh, by the way," Davis said. "As for that defensive back who was talking crap to Coach Osborne, on the 98-yard drive, we ran an option play with a one-back set, and I'm the one-back set. Terry Luck comes down the line and pitches it to me. I come around the corner and there he is."
Uh-oh.
"I'm thinking, 'Oh, thank you, Lord,'" Davis recalled. "I rolled his ass up. I dropped the ball on his face and said, 'Don't you ever talk to my coach like that.'"
Told you it was a striking memory.
Happy holidays to all, and please don't ever take bowl season for granted.
