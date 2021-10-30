Steven M. Sipple: The sad story of the end of Frost's tenure at NU may now be writing itself

So, Frost's detractors suddenly have ample ammunition. They now more easily can minimize close losses to then-No. 3 Oklahoma and then-No. 20 Michigan State. They can point to an offense that still lacks anything resembling an identity in the head coach's fourth season. They can point to a defense that has had trouble getting off the field in each of the last three games.

They can point to all those empty seats early in the fourth quarter. And, yes, they can absolutely point to Frost's record at Nebraska: 15-26 overall, including 10-22 in the Big Ten.

What's more, Frost doesn't necessarily do himself much good in his postgame sessions with reporters. I asked him if the fact Nebraska was coming off a bye week — and still was mistake-prone — added to his disappointment.

"I don't know what could make this more disappointing, bye week or no bye week," he said. "We've got a good enough team to win these games, and we're not winning them."

That sounds like an indictment of his coaching, and his staff's coaching.

Frost in July said, "There's no doubt we have more talent in the building right now, by far, than we've had since I've been at Nebraska."