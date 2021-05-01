Steven M. Sipple: The football was good, and seeing all the fans made for a colossal "W"

Martinez had "a really good spring," Frost said. The coach said the California kid limited his mistakes.

"If he can get through games and just be who he is and not have the three or four bad plays that hurt you, he has a chance to accomplish whatever he wants to," said Frost, who tends to play down the significance of spring games.

"You guys have to write stories about what happened today, I understand that," he said. "What happened all spring is more important to us."

The defense was strong almost all spring, and the first-string guys flexed in a big way Saturday, providing the impetus to holding the White Team to only 19 yards of total offense, including just 1 yard rushing.

Erik Chinander's crew has the goods to keep Nebraska in striking distance of any team not named Oklahoma or Ohio State, and I'm not convinced you can rule out the Blackshirts giving those teams fits.

We also should mention that Frost has done an excellent job of improving talent in the trenches on both sides of the ball.