Steven M. Sipple: Suh skipping out on 2009 bowl would be par for course in today's odd world

The College Football Playoff is exciting and makes sense, at least in my mind.
Enjoy Friday’s semifinals. Enjoy the heck out of them, for there’s a comfort level and common sense inherent in the four-team event that largely is lacking throughout the rest of college football, most notably in the new-era bowl season.
The landscape in college football has shifted violently in the past two years thanks mostly to COVID-19 and the onset of name, image and likeness payouts to players. Add in bowl game opt-outs — a clever euphemism for quitting — and it’s all starting to feel a bit odd.
I hear from plenty of fans with concerns that the college game is losing its historic character and personality.
Is there any doubt about that?
Consider this shift: One ongoing discussion is determining NIL value for top-tier quarterbacks in the transfer portal. An “insider” told me the market is essentially sorting itself out as we speak, but that the top QBs are commanding deals well above $200,000 annually. Hello.
Meanwhile, players opting out of bowl games is a growing phenomenon. If Nebraska had been bowl-eligible this season, would NFL Draft-bound players such as Cam Jurgens and Damion Daniels have participated?
I hear fans say, “What’s the big deal? Bowl games are meaningless.”
But even those people would have to acknowledge a dramatic mindset shift from the recent past.
Ndamukong Suh was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. If the Nebraska great would have opted out of the 2009 Holiday Bowl, many Husker fans would’ve lost their minds. Opting out was unheard of back then.
Nebraska was 9-4 entering the 2009 bowl game with zero hope of winning a national crown. But was the bowl meaningless? It definitely didn't feel that way at the time. NU fans were giddy in the aftermath of a 33-0 win against Arizona.
Even as recently as 2014, Nebraska greats Ameer Abdullah and Randy Gregory played in the Holiday Bowl even though their head coach was fired following the regular-season finale.
Imagine the intensely negative reaction of Husker fans if Abdullah and Gregory — eventual second-round picks — would’ve opted out.
Yet many of those same fans now express support for players who skip out of bowls.
Ohio State’s 2021 opt-outs diminish the prestige of not only this season’s Rose Bowl, but future Rose Bowls. That's incredibly unfortunate.
If those Ohio State players have NIL deals, those deals should be voided immediately, right?
Right?
Keep in mind, NIL regulations vary from state to state. At Nebraska, if a student-athlete announces he or she is going pro, he or she is no longer eligible for NIL representation.
That part makes sense.
But a question arises: Could NIL deals soon be structured to require participation in every game, including bowl games?
Answer: Probably not because one of the NCAA’s pillars for NIL is pay-for-play (technically) remains a no-no.
It’s all pretty silly, right? Those who passionately argue in favor of NIL maintain that players deserve to cash in because they help generate millions upon millions of revenue in the current business model.
Meanwhile, the NCAA says pay-for-play is (technically) a no-no.
I just shake my head.
There are many elements of the NIL discussion that remain either undefined or defined in different forms depending on the institution.
The stunning lack of structure is a challenge for university leaders all over the nation.
It all feels incredibly shaky.
Along those lines, you can't help but wonder if top-shelf players in coming seasons will opt out of regular-season games that are dubbed "meaningless" as teams fall out of contention for any sort of championship.
To review: Plenty of fans tell you that bowl game opt-outs are OK because the games are “meaningless exhibitions."
In the next breath, a Nebraska fan will tell you that the minimum standard for Scott Frost’s program should be to reach a bowl game.
So, is a bowl game meaningless, or is it a minimum standard?
Or maybe we should think of bowl games this way: If a team isn’t in the four-team CFP, perhaps the most meaningful bowl-game element is it serves as a tryout for transfer portal-bound players to audition for a new team.
Bowls can serve as a mechanism for players to move up in the food chain, so to speak.
To wit: In the days following Wyoming's triumph in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, no fewer than 10 Cowboy players announced they would enter the portal. Wonderful. Just wonderful.
We can all agree the shifts in the college game have been jarring, and largely unappealing (my opinion).
My unsolicited advice: Hold on tight, and enjoy the CFP.
That element of the college game makes sense, at least for the most part.