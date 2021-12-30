Steven M. Sipple: Suh skipping out on 2009 bowl would be par for course in today's odd world

It all feels incredibly shaky.

Along those lines, you can't help but wonder if top-shelf players in coming seasons will opt out of regular-season games that are dubbed "meaningless" as teams fall out of contention for any sort of championship.

To review: Plenty of fans tell you that bowl game opt-outs are OK because the games are “meaningless exhibitions."

In the next breath, a Nebraska fan will tell you that the minimum standard for Scott Frost’s program should be to reach a bowl game.

So, is a bowl game meaningless, or is it a minimum standard?

Or maybe we should think of bowl games this way: If a team isn’t in the four-team CFP, perhaps the most meaningful bowl-game element is it serves as a tryout for transfer portal-bound players to audition for a new team.

Bowls can serve as a mechanism for players to move up in the food chain, so to speak.

To wit: In the days following Wyoming's triumph in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, no fewer than 10 Cowboy players announced they would enter the portal. Wonderful. Just wonderful.