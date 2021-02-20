Steven M. Sipple: Seeking an offseason boost, Frost brings in Peter, Foreman as volunteers

Is there a downside to any of this?

Nebraska, coming off a 3-5 finish in 2020, is in the midst of winter conditioning, an intense part of the calendar. The Huskers will begin spring practice in late March in advance of a fall season in which three of their first four games are scheduled to be on the road.

"They'll be around our team as long as they're willing to do it," Frost said of his two former teammates. "I don't think it'll be every day; they have lives. They can be there as much as they want to be there when the players are doing something active. I just think they'll rub off. I'd love to have Jason Peter rub off on some of the defensive linemen and Jay rub off on some of the linebackers, and hopefully, it goes beyond that."

A native of Locust, New Jersey, Peter finished his college career as a two-time All-Big 12 selection and consensus first-team All-American in 1997. He started every game in his final three seasons (47 contests). During his time in the program, the Huskers were 49-2, with three national championships and four bowl victories.

Yeah, those credentials can make an impression.