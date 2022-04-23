Steven M. Sipple: Rogers' move reminds that NIL and transfer portal debates can get heated

Let's get the sensitive material out of the way first.

If I were to interview Casey Rogers — he's evidently not doing interviews — one of the first questions would be something along the lines of, "Did you consider the Nebraska defensive line's current predicament when you decided to enter the transfer portal?"

Rogers up until Wednesday was a Nebraska junior defensive lineman, a projected starter no less. The Husker defensive line was in a bad way depth-wise even with Rogers in the fold. Now, with only six scholarship interior linemen, it's code red.

Mind you, I understand that the question I just raised (Did Rogers consider his teammates' plight in the decision-making process?) almost seems taboo in this day and age. How dare I go there? I'm still not sure why such a question elicits such an emotional reaction. Why is it uncomfortable? It is in no way an attack on Rogers. But, man, you get shouted down quickly in some quarters.

This world is strange and getting stranger.

In collegiate athletics, when it comes to discussions regarding the transfer portal and paying student-athletes, it often makes sense to just shake your head, smile and hope the season gets here quickly. Discussions often turn personal. Sports aren't supposed to be that way.

That said, we shouldn't always avoid these discussions. Clearly, the new age of collegiate athletics is concerning to respected people in the industry. Hence the headline on CBS Sports insider Garry Parrish's latest column: "Villanova coach Jay Wright steps down, joins growing number who are walking away from a changing profession."

Wright, 60, built the preeminent men's collegiate basketball program of the last decade. In that sense, his retirement last week was shocking.

However, as Parrish points out, sources have indicated that Wright, like many of his colleagues, simply reached a point where the job wasn't nearly as fun as it used to be because of all of the elements coaches suddenly have to deal with that didn't use to exist. Name, image and likeness rights of student-athletes and the one-time transfer waiver are challenging coaches and cutting into the appeal of their profession.

"Do you really believe it's a coincidence that North Carolina's Roy Williams, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Villanova's Jay Wright all retired within 13 months of each other — or that Maryland's coach (Mark Turgeon) and Louisville's coach (Chris Mack) just straight quit in the middle of the season?" Parrish writes. "I don't."

Nor do I.

Nor, apparently, does John Cook, the extremely successful Nebraska volleyball coach.

“It’s a whole new challenge in coaching,” he said recently. “This year in volleyball — I don’t know how closely you follow it — but I’ve never seen so many head coaching openings. I’m talking about big programs.

“There are a lot of coaches who are having trouble handling all this, or don’t want to deal with it. It is an adventure, now. The stuff going on, it blows my mind.”

Let’s be clear: He’s not shying away from the new world. In fact, he’s a willing participant. NIL, the portal, the gamut.

He’s fortified his roster with help from the portal as Nebraska gears for a run at his fifth national championship at the school, and the program's sixth.

He regards the current NIL world with a sense of wonder.

“You know, these guys are doing NIL deals,” he says. “Some players want to do deals, other players have no interest. But what really makes it interesting, or challenging, is we’re all about ‘we’ over ‘me.’ We’re all about building this great team. And all of a sudden now, it’s all about ‘me.’ It’s, ‘What deal can I do? How can I develop my brand? How can I make money?’

“Still, forming a great team, where we can have ‘we’ over ‘me,’ is going to be the ultimate challenge for coaches because you’re going to have a pecking order on teams. You’re already seeing it in football. We have it in volleyball.”

I definitely regard Rogers' decision with a sense of wonder. Only four months from Nebraska's season opener in Ireland, he decided to explore his options. He's currently visiting USC. He also has offers from Auburn and Arkansas and who knows who else. Based on everything I'm told, this clearly was a "me" over "we" decision.

But I'm guessing the vast majority of his teammates are fine with it. Yes, it's become widely acceptable. To wit: More than 3,600 FBS players have entered the portal this year already, and the number likely will reach 4,000. Incredible.

On the other hand, go to any roster in the nation and you'll still find plenty of student-athletes who put the team far ahead of themselves. And those athletes should be hailed now more than ever.

Student-athletes didn't create the new landscape. In 2019, California took a lead role on the NIL matter when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill called the Fair Pay to Play Act. "It’s going to initiate dozens of other states to introduce similar legislation," good ol' Gavin said at the time. "It’s going to change college sports for the better."

The NCAA ultimately caved under pressure. It's all happened very quickly — too quickly, in fact. The lack of guardrails created a mess.

Or is it change for the better? Well, that depends on your viewpoint.

Debates tend to get heated, especially during the offseason.

At this point, I mostly just look to the ground, smile and shake my head.

