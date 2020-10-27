Steven M. Sipple: Projecting positive energy, McCaffrey says he's 'thankful' to be in game plan

"Now that I'm here at Nebraska, as good a guy as Adrian is, and as appreciative as I am of coach Frost and coach Verduzco, it's another unique situation and I'm very thankful that I have those guys on my team and in my corner," McCaffrey said. "And a big reason I played receiver in high school at all was because my brother was the quarterback. And now a big reason I'm playing it is because I have those two coaches and Adrian also by my side.

"To have those people in my corner, on my team, I'll fight for them."

If you're a Nebraska fan, the situation with Martinez and McCaffrey — as far as how amicable it is — seems almost too good to be true. You naturally wonder how long it can last, especially considering Martinez will be a junior again next season (while McCaffrey will remain a redshirt freshman). Bottom line, the best approach is to live in the moment. There's no reason to think ahead to next season. That can wait.

It's best to just think toward Saturday's home game against ninth-ranked Wisconsin, when McCaffrey will look for improvement from the offense.