Steven M. Sipple: Pandemic creates sense of mystery; we'll all learn more about NU soon

It pains me greatly to say this, but we don't necessarily know what we're talking about.

Or maybe this sounds better: We don't know as much as usual.

Chalk it up to the Godforsaken pandemic. As one would expect, media haven't been allowed to attend Nebraska football practices in the lead-up to the Oct. 24 opener at Ohio State. Husker coach Scott Frost in his first two seasons at NU was careful about how much practice he would allow us to see — much more careful than, say, Mike Riley, who graciously allowed us to watch at least a few full practices in preseason camp. We definitely saw enough to get a good idea of which players were going to be leaned on hardest.

Even with the limited amount of time we watched practice with Frost in charge in 2018 and 2019, you could ascertain plenty about the depth chart and which players looked the most athletic. It was especially interesting sizing up newcomers.

This year, the media is basically like everyone else. We have a lot of questions about what Frost's third team at Nebraska will look like and ultimately play like.

It's kind of fun, right? A sense of mystery creates anticipation — yes, even during a pandemic that will keep fans out of Big Ten stadiums.