Steven M. Sipple: Orgeron says of Bill Busch: 'I didn't have anybody work harder in recruiting'

"Every day," Orgeron said. "Tips and reminders of what we were going to do in terms of installation and what we have to improve on. Very, very detailed. Very committed football coach."

Busch worked this past season on Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska as a defensive analyst who also helped Mike Dawson with special teams. Technically speaking, Busch was not an on-field coach, although he helped implement schemes and was in meetings.

Soon, however, he'll once again be part of the full-time staff. The varsity, so to speak. Many Nebraska fans remember that Busch spent 2004-07 at NU under head coach Bill Callahan coaching outside linebackers (2004) and safeties (2005-07) while also serving as special-teams coordinator.

Nebraska is important to him. He wants to be here more than anywhere else. There's a lot to be said for that. Plus, we're talking about the national defensive backs coach of the year in 2012 at Utah State, not to mention the coach responsible for recruiting not only Burrow to LSU, but Alex Smith to Utah in 2001.

Um, that's two No. 1 overall picks in the NFL Draft.