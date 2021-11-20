Steven M. Sipple: One thing's clear about Martinez's future: He deserves standing 'O' in finale

MADISON, Wis. — In many ways, this was Nebraska's football season in a nutshell.
In many ways, this was Adrian Martinez in a nutshell as well.
He made plays Saturday that few college quarterbacks can make. On one of those, he sprinted to his right on what looked like a sprint-option, but at the last second saw tight end Austin Allen wide open down the field. He lofted a strike on the fourth-and-2 play that gained 38 yards. Two plays later, Nebraska tied the game with a touchdown.
Wisconsin, the standard-setting program in the Big Ten West Division, was on the ropes deep in the final quarter.
You know the rest. I can make that assumption because, to steal a Scott Frost phrase, Nebraska fans see this movie far too often. You know the one. The Huskers push a nationally ranked team to the limit but come up short. This time, the Badgers escaped 35-28 thanks mostly to true freshman Braelon Allen's 228-yard rushing day and the fact the Huskers got in their own way a few too many times. Yes, again.
Martinez, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound junior, became Nebraska's all-time offensive yardage leader, passing Tommy Armstrong. You thought maybe this would be an incredible story for one of the most confounding players to ever don the scarlet and cream. It just couldn't happen.
Confounding? Well, his interception early in the fourth quarter fell under the "inexplicable" category. His throw evoked images of the wounded-duck wobbler he heaved early last season at Northwestern. That throw got him benched. There's no way he was getting benched in this game. Hell, he finished 23-for-35 passing for 351 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions — including one on which his receiver didn't put up a fight for the ball.
Martinez guided an offense that rolled up 452 yards, the most against Wisconsin in a regular-season game since Nov. 16, 2019, when — you guessed it — Nebraska gained 492. This was the first time the Badgers allowed 400-plus yards at home since mighty Ohio State racked up 411 in October of 2016.
Yeah, those mighty Huskers (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) had Bucky Badger and its top-ranked defense on its heels most of the day. In fact, Frost's crew threatened to win this game right up until the final seconds.
Fans and media keep asking it every week: When will Nebraska throw in the towel? The question has become sort of comical. The Huskers keep coming, making their fan base simultaneously proud and extremely frustrated. There's little doubt they felt those sentiments in the final seconds when, on fourth-and-20 from the Badgers' 21-yard line, Martinez gunned a pass toward wide receiver Zavier Betts near the goal line.
Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks clearly interfered on the play, making hard contact with Betts before the ball arrived. Nebraska would have gotten one last play from its 10-yard line, one last chance for Martinez to make the sort of magic that's eluded him far too often during his four seasons as starter.
Martinez, as classy a human being as you'll find anywhere, declined to discuss the call, saying it's not his place to comment.
"There's no reversing that call, so …" he said, his voice trailing into the autumn night.
Said Frost: "I was honestly too angry to ask for an explanation."
So, that was it. Wisconsin (8-3, 6-2) pushes forward as the team to beat in its division. But after this game, the Badgers might feel a bit vulnerable, especially in the sense that they surely have designs on reaching the Big Ten Championship game, where they would likely face the offensive juggernaut that is Ohio State.
Having that chance is something Nebraska can only dream about at this point.
Thing is, Frost's crew clearly believes in itself at this point. For too long during Frost's four-year tenure in charge, he saw players who hoped they could win games like this, but didn't necessarily believe it. He saw belief on this day, right up to the last series. Nebraska took over its final possession with 3:50 left in the game. Frost told his guys they would go for two points when they scored a touchdown to tie the game 35-35.
You know the rest.
Same old movie, right? Martinez puts his team in position to beat a respected opponent only to come up short, as was also the case against Big Ten heavies Michigan State and Michigan and Ohio State. The conversation is maddening, right? It's maddening in part because Martinez has absolutely nothing to do with those three critical holding penalties, nor Wisconsin's kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the game, nor all those missed tackles against a beast of a freshman running back.
According to Frost, Martinez's confounding interception early in the fourth quarter may have been due to an injury that left the quarterback's availability for the second half in temporary doubt. The California kid played on with an apparent shoulder issue. Of course he played on.
That's Martinez in a nutshell, too.
"He's a tough kid," Frost said. "I think there are a lot of kids who wouldn't have played in some of the games he's played in."
He may have one game remaining at Nebraska, next week against Iowa in Lincoln. His future after that is uncertain. But next week represents one more chance to flip a script that's become all-too-familiar.
No matter what, Martinez deserves a standing ovation. That much is clear.