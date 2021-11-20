Steven M. Sipple: One thing's clear about Martinez's future: He deserves standing 'O' in finale

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

MADISON, Wis. — In many ways, this was Nebraska's football season in a nutshell.

In many ways, this was Adrian Martinez in a nutshell as well.

He made plays Saturday that few college quarterbacks can make. On one of those, he sprinted to his right on what looked like a sprint-option, but at the last second saw tight end Austin Allen wide open down the field. He lofted a strike on the fourth-and-2 play that gained 38 yards. Two plays later, Nebraska tied the game with a touchdown.

Wisconsin, the standard-setting program in the Big Ten West Division, was on the ropes deep in the final quarter.

You know the rest. I can make that assumption because, to steal a Scott Frost phrase, Nebraska fans see this movie far too often. You know the one. The Huskers push a nationally ranked team to the limit but come up short. This time, the Badgers escaped 35-28 thanks mostly to true freshman Braelon Allen's 228-yard rushing day and the fact the Huskers got in their own way a few too many times. Yes, again.

Martinez, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound junior, became Nebraska's all-time offensive yardage leader, passing Tommy Armstrong. You thought maybe this would be an incredible story for one of the most confounding players to ever don the scarlet and cream. It just couldn't happen.