Steven M. Sipple: NU's ingenuity in recruiting Joseph; Adrian visits K-State; and Fred's issues

"So, I'm really glad he's coming back here."

* Along those lines, Osborne pays close attention to Frost's current plight.

"Well, I really can't say much," the Hall of Famer said. "I just hope for the best. I do think these next few weeks will be very important because of transfers either way — people who come in and people who leave. And getting a good staff hired will be critical.

"I know Scott's got a lot on his plate, and I try not to bother him."

Osborne, 84, pays close attention to college football in general. Always has. So he understands the potential impact the transfer portal can have on a team.

"Six or seven of the right transfers can make a huge difference," he said. "If you make six or seven mistakes, that also can make a huge difference."

Six or seven seems like a realistic number of transfers that Frost will try to take from the portal, and maybe more.

One will be a quarterback. Would he take two?