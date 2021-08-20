Steven M. Sipple: NU's home-field dominance of yore declines into unpleasant discussion

You knew it beyond a shadow of the doubt when Iowa blitzed Nebraska 56-14 to end the regular season. Yes, in Lincoln.

Even so, it's hard to believe many people back then could've envisioned the level of mediocrity that Nebraska would continue to experience in Memorial Stadium. Dating to the 2017 loss to Northern Illinois, the Huskers are 9-14 in their last 23 games on their home field. Incredible.

For the sake of comparison, traditional Big Ten bottom-feeder Purdue is 10-13 at home during the same period.

In three seasons in charge, Riley was 12-9 at home. That's including a misleading 7-0 home record in 2016. "Misleading" because by the end of that 9-4 season, the intelligent folks among us could see sure signs of vulnerability in the program.

Speaking of cracks, Nebraska under Scott Frost is just 8-9 at home, lowlighted by immensely discouraging losses last season to Illinois (41-23) and Minnesota (24-17). The Gophers came to town minus 33 players, mostly due to COVID-19, and still outgained the Huskers 387 to 308.