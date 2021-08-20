Steven M. Sipple: NU's home-field dominance of yore declines into unpleasant discussion

Nebraska has been surprisingly disappointing in home games of late. Yes, we know, that's a gentle way to put it.
Unpleasant conversation? Well, how about we thrust Texas into it?
Please rewind to Halloween 1998. Nebraska entered its meeting against Texas riding a 47-game home winning streak that dated to September of 1991. Then, it happened. More to the point, Ricky Williams happened. He rushed 37 times for 150 yards in the unranked Longhorns' 20-16 upset of the No. 7 Huskers.
"I am absolutely thrilled with this win," then-first year Texas head coach Mack Brown said. "It's hard to find words to explain it. When you come in here … to be the first team in 48 games to beat Nebraska at home is simply a major accomplishment."
Not anymore.
Please rewind to Sept. 16, 2017, when Northern Illinois strolled into Memorial Stadium and prevailed 21-17. It wasn't Halloween, but for Nebraska fans, it felt like a nightmare, right down to then-NU athletic director Shawn Eichorst materializing in the postgame media scrum and telling reporters that he's a strong leader. You knew right then that the end of the Mike Riley era was near.
You knew it beyond a shadow of the doubt when Iowa blitzed Nebraska 56-14 to end the regular season. Yes, in Lincoln.
Even so, it's hard to believe many people back then could've envisioned the level of mediocrity that Nebraska would continue to experience in Memorial Stadium. Dating to the 2017 loss to Northern Illinois, the Huskers are 9-14 in their last 23 games on their home field. Incredible.
For the sake of comparison, traditional Big Ten bottom-feeder Purdue is 10-13 at home during the same period.
In three seasons in charge, Riley was 12-9 at home. That's including a misleading 7-0 home record in 2016. "Misleading" because by the end of that 9-4 season, the intelligent folks among us could see sure signs of vulnerability in the program.
Speaking of cracks, Nebraska under Scott Frost is just 8-9 at home, lowlighted by immensely discouraging losses last season to Illinois (41-23) and Minnesota (24-17). The Gophers came to town minus 33 players, mostly due to COVID-19, and still outgained the Huskers 387 to 308.
Oh, those godforsaken lowlights. They take a toll on the fan base. It takes a toll when Ohio State steamrolls its way to a 48-7 win (2019). Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has cited that loss as being particularly discouraging. There have been so many discouraging moments for dear ol' NU that some particularly rugged ones get lost in the shuffle, like Iowa denying NU bowl eligibility by pulling off a 27-24 win in Lincoln to end the 2019 season.
This seems like a good time to work Texas back into the conversation. Remember Halloween 1998? After the boys in burnt orange snapped Nebraska's home winning streak at 47, the Huskers turned right around and reeled off 26 straight home wins.
You guessed it: Texas once again ended the streak, this time with a 27-24 win in early November 2002. Texas? Again? Really? Sometimes it seems possible that the football gods are casting spells on Nebraska's program, for what reason I really don't know, except I do know NU played with fire by firing two head coaches (Frank Solich in 2003 and Bo Pelini in 2014) following nine-win regular seasons. Just saying.
Whatever the case, Nebraska fans have been humbled time and again, often in their own venerable stadium.
What in the name of Charlie McBride has happened to a Nebraska program that was 60-3 overall from 1993 to 1997?
Flash back to 1991, when Nebraska began its 47-game home winning streak with a largely forgettable 38-31 mid-October triumph against Kansas State. Get this: From 1991 to 1998, the Huskers had a total of 51 players selected in the NFL Draft, including seven first-round choices (Bruce Pickens, Mike Croel, Johnny Mitchell, Trev Alberts, Michael Booker, Grant Wistrom and Jason Peter). In that eight-year period, NU averaged nearly seven draft picks per season.
Meanwhile, in the six drafts from 2015 to 2020, Nebraska had only 11 players selected, fewer than two per season. In the past five drafts, the Huskers haven't sniffed the first round.
That's one good way to explain Nebraska's recent struggles on its home turf. But it's just one factor. There are others. We could go on and on with this conversation. But it's unpleasant enough as it is.
The good news? Nebraska has an appealing home schedule this season — from a fan perspective at least — highlighted by games against Northwestern, Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa. The Huskers' talent and experience levels are such that a 5-2 home record should be in the cards.
That would indicate legitimate growth in Frost's program, and feel much more pleasant than what's transpired lately on Stadium Drive.