Steven M. Sipple: NU defense isn't making bold predictions, but expectations should be high

"Each individual had to make the decision for themselves but also understand there is a power in numbers and if we could get everybody back that would be big for our defense and for this team," Domann said. "It's awesome. Praise to God that we all came back and have this opportunity to really attack this next year and give it everything we've got."

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the veterans are essentially like having extra coaches on the field. They're well-versed in Chinander's system. Because of their knowledge of the intricacies, they should be able to play fast and with confidence. They should also be able to help the younger players sharpen their games.

"I was just really happy when they said they were coming back," Chinander said.

Domann said he returned for two leading reasons: His personal development, and his commitment to the program. He spoke of a commitment to "seeing it through." That's maturity. That sounds much more healthy than skipping from school to school searching for the easiest path.

His idea was to help Nebraska return to its winning ways as a program, "and to create a culture that lasts beyond my time here."