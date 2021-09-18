Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska shows undeniable growth, but same old issues nix upset hopes

He made mention of the self-inflicted errors, especially the ones on offense and special teams.

"If we can clean those things up, we're coming out of here as the winning team," he said.

Can Nebraska (2-2) clean up its sloppiness? We keep asking the question over and over and often keep getting the same answer. It's got to be wickedly frustrating for Husker fans. They long for NU to close out wins like this. But the same mistakes (along with sluggish offensive line play) keep dragging back the program.

Nebraska was in position to take a colossal step forward, but shot itself in the foot too many times.

The biggest "what-ifs" of the day? Martinez mentioned Nebraska's opening possession, which — get this — included four penalties on four different linemen. Yep, three false starts and an unnecessary roughness. The Huskers overcame the mistakes to a certain extent, as Connor Culp made a 51-yard field goal to pull his team to 7-3.

By the game's end, all five starting offensive linemen had at least one false-start penalty. So, at least there's some consistency.