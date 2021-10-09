Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska plays at level of Top 25 team only to again experience heartache

His naysayers will continue to howl that his team can't close the deal against good teams. Martinez's naysayers will say the same about him. Nebraska could've changed the conversation with a win on this night. But the conversation will in many ways stay the same.

I wonder, though, if Frost is winning over some of his detractors. I wonder if he's winning over those who feel the program is failing to progress at an acceptable rate. It's a tricky conversation.

There's a certain reality to it. A minimum expectation for this Nebraska team has to be bowl eligibility. Time is running out in that conversation. The Huskers need wins. Bottom line, this team is too good not to play in some sort of bowl game.

If it were to fall short, well, that's on Frost and his staff. Maximizing potential is what coaching is all about.

Frost sounds confident. He should sound confident. In the past, he said, he got the sense that when his team went up on the scoreboard against a good team, players would sort of wonder what would happen to ruin the picture.

He wasn't feeling that vibe Saturday night.

"We're a good football team," Frost said. "I'm proud of these guys. We're going to keep fighting."