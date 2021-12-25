Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska gets gem in Joseph, who paid serious dues to reach this point

Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping NSD, first impressions of the new Husker assistants and VB in the Final Four
You've seen it occasionally over the years: Certain former Nebraska football players hoping to be given high-paying jobs on the Husker coaching staff based on their experience as players, and not much else.
Mickey Joseph is the antithesis of that mindset.
It makes his story all the more appealing.
While Nebraska was capturing Tom Osborne's third national championship in 1997, Joseph was serving as run game coordinator at Wayne State in northeast Nebraska.
Anything Joseph remembers in particular about that season?
"Oh, yeah, I remember getting beat by South Dakota 77-0," the 53-year-old Joseph recalled recently (the final score actually was 59-0). "That's when I was like, 'I don't know if this coaching thing is for me.'
"I sucked it up and made it through the year."
Joseph told the story to a group of reporters on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, one of college football's hallowed grounds. Earlier this month, he was named the Huskers' wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, one of three new additions to Scott Frost's offensive staff.
A native of New Orleans, Joseph arrived in Lincoln following four seasons as an LSU assistant. So, he's already tasted the big time, and my guess is he takes none of it for granted.
He takes none of it for granted because he spent 20-plus years toiling in the shadows of the big time. He coached at Omaha North High School in 1995 and 1996. After a season at Wayne State, he coached quarterbacks at Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, Louisiana, where he once was one of the most highly regarded option quarterbacks in the nation.
He had assistant coaching stints at Alabama State, Nicholls State and Central Oklahoma. He was the head coach and athletic director at Desire Street Academy, a private school in New Orleans' Ninth Ward. He happened to be there during Hurricane Katrina.
Yeah, Mickey's seen plenty.
He even had a head coaching gig at Langston University in Oklahoma before moving on to Alcorn State, Grambling State and then one season (2016) as running backs coach at Louisiana Tech. He then got his big break at LSU, and became known as one of the nation's best recruiters.
Now, he's back in Lincoln. Back at his alma mater.
Yeah, the man has paid his dues. I appreciate that part of him.
Nobody's handed him anything, and that only bolsters his credibility.
I hope Nebraska's receivers take a long look at Joseph's coaching past and understand the hard work their coach has logged to put himself in his current position.
His past largely defines him, and it put him in position to return to NU.
"Well, in this profession, a lot of guys talk about coaching at their alma mater, and every coach doesn't get that opportunity," Joseph said. "Scott gave me that opportunity."
As LSU began its 2021 season, Joseph said, he had a gut feeling he might end up at Nebraska. The Tiger program was on somewhat shaky ground after a 5-5 record in 2020. Perhaps that contributed to Joseph's gut feeling. Perhaps he anticipated the Huskers' struggle this season. Whatever the case, the NU job was on his mind, and it was also on his mother's mind.
"My mom was like, 'Go where God wants you to go, don't go where you want to go,'" Joseph recalled. "But everything out of my mouth was Nebraska."
LSU typically played night games, which gave him an opportunity to watch Nebraska's afternoon affairs.
"It was draining just watching it," he said of a Husker season largely defined by close losses to high-grade teams. "I was in tune with it. At the end of the day, this is my school. I'm going to support Nebraska for the rest of my life no matter where I'm coaching at. Because without the University of Nebraska, without the fans and the people here, I wouldn't be sitting here with you today.
"They gave me a foundation. They accepted me for who I was. I was surrounded by great people when I came in here."
In a sense, Joseph paid his dues as a Nebraska player. Tom Osborne, who along with Jack Pierce recruited Joseph, handed nothing to his Husker players, even the touted recruits. Joseph started a total of nine games while at NU from 1987 to 1991. His collegiate playing career essentially peaked in 1990 when he led NU to an 8-0 start. But the Huskers lost three of their final four games, including a blowout loss at Oklahoma in which Joseph got shoved into a sideline bench and injured his leg.
It's often a rough sport. It tests your will. Joseph's will has been tested time and again. His résumé suggests he's in his profession for the right reasons.
My read is Frost got a gem in Joseph.
There's a lot of reasons I say that, including this one: He cares deeply about the program.
Of that, I have no question.
"I could never come to Nebraska games (over the years) because I was coaching," Joseph said. "But I always followed them. When (Frank) Solich was let go (in 2003), I was kind of bitter. …"
He knows the history. He followed the program's demise in recent years — six losing seasons in the past seven — from afar.
"I see the pain because they never lost like this," he said, recalling the program's years and years of winning seasons. "But I always supported it, tried to be positive with it all the time. Even when it wasn't going our way, I would never talk down about it. Because I knew — I know — that this place can eventually get back to where we were."
Joseph should help matters. He'll suck it up and do what he can. His history tells you that.
Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.