Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska gets gem in Joseph, who paid serious dues to reach this point

His past largely defines him, and it put him in position to return to NU.

"Well, in this profession, a lot of guys talk about coaching at their alma mater, and every coach doesn't get that opportunity," Joseph said. "Scott gave me that opportunity."

As LSU began its 2021 season, Joseph said, he had a gut feeling he might end up at Nebraska. The Tiger program was on somewhat shaky ground after a 5-5 record in 2020. Perhaps that contributed to Joseph's gut feeling. Perhaps he anticipated the Huskers' struggle this season. Whatever the case, the NU job was on his mind, and it was also on his mother's mind.

"My mom was like, 'Go where God wants you to go, don't go where you want to go,'" Joseph recalled. "But everything out of my mouth was Nebraska."

LSU typically played night games, which gave him an opportunity to watch Nebraska's afternoon affairs.