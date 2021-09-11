Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska does enough to build a measure of intrigue for Oklahoma week

After all, he's already like a human pinata around here, as media and fans take their share of swings at him. What's a few more going to hurt?

But he won't hear as much from the naysayers this coming week because his team actually looked pretty salty in dispatching Buffalo (1-1). In fact, Nebraska (2-1) did enough to leave me somewhat intrigued about what could transpire in Sooner country.

Did I mention that Nebraska's defense is an ornery bunch that now has gone six straight quarters without allowing a touchdown? This is where Frost's cynics and skeptics will chime in. It doesn't mean much, Mr. Columnist, because the competition was subpar. Yes, we're talking about Fordham and Buffalo. I get it, but only to an extent.

When it comes to Nebraska's game against Buffalo, that part of the narrative grates on me. All week I heard Husker fans tell me how nervous they were about the Bulls coming to town and pulling off an upset. But after NU takes care of business rather easily, well, it's just Buffalo.

I don't want to hear it. Give it a rest.