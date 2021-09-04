Steven M. Sipple: Martinez, offensive line exchange some words, and light a needed spark

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Maybe you were among the Nebraska football fans relaxing Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

There's a bit more room to stretch out these days, am I right?

On the field, there was some fire. Perhaps you missed it, but Husker junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and the offensive line exchanged some words early in the game.

That sounds like football, and progress.

"They're the key to this offense, and they brought it today," Martinez said of the offensive line following Nebraska's 52-7 win against Fordham. "We got in each other's grills a bit, and I loved it. That's what we need. We need more of it, and we brought the energy out of each other. Those guys stepped to the plate. That's what we need as a team, that's what we needed today, and that's what we're going to need going forward."

"We love each other, right?" he added. "We called each other out."

Step it up. Bring more juice. That was the nature of the conversation.

"It goes both ways, is all I was trying to say," Martinez said.