Steven M. Sipple: Looking for 'incremental improvement,' Alberts sees NU in same sloppy form

I'm not even going to mention Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, one of the nation's best QBs. Remember, this stuff is supposed to be fun. It's not especially fun thinking about Nebraska's Sept. 18 trip to OU.

My advice to Nebraska fans is to stay in the moment.

Wait, that's not especially appealing, either.

I've said it before: Far too much about Nebraska football has become thoroughly unappealing, which will help explain all those empty seats in Memorial Stadium this coming Saturday. The pandemic also will hold down attendance. That'll provide some cover from the obvious: Frost's program tests the patience of even the most loyal Husker fans. The sloppiness is startling at times.

Again, you can't write off this team. Too early for that. Frost keeps saying how much he likes it. He keeps telling us the talent has been upgraded.

"There's no doubt we have more talent in the building right now, by far, than we've had since I've been at Nebraska," he said in July.