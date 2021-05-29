Steven M. Sipple: Late-spring conversations remind us of NU's place in college football world

You perhaps hear the analysts' offseason conversations and see the prognostications.

If you're a Nebraska football fan, maybe you don't pay attention. I do. I want to bank everything in my cranium if only because someday I'll perhaps write the "Do you remember when?" pieces.

Last week provided some interesting material for Nebraska fans. It's the sort of material that lets them know beyond a shadow of a doubt where the Huskers stand in the college football world.

Bottom line, Nebraska's faded into the pack. We already know that much. Will the Huskers eventually climb out of it? How soon might it happen?

Embrace the discomfort. Part of the fun of competition is nothing's guaranteed.

In the meantime, consider:

* Oddsmakers last week released win totals for every FBS team, with DraftKings setting Nebraska's at six. Would you go over or under? I'll take the over. The Huskers, in Scott Frost's fourth season in charge, now have enough talent and experience to exceed six wins and, with ample luck, get to eight or even nine.

For the sake of conversation, I'm more interested in which teams are in Nebraska's neighborhood, so to speak.