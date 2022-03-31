Steven M. Sipple: In learning about Whipple's system, keep tight ends foremost in thoughts

It seems a safe bet Nebraska's tight ends will like Mark Whipple's way of doing things this fall.

They certainly seem to like their initial tastes of it.

"We're more pass-catchers in Coach Whipple's offense," Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Wednesday after the team completed the 11th of 15 spring practices. "There's more plays designed to get the tight ends the ball on certain plays."

Beckton said Nebraska tight ends are the quarterback's first read on pass plays more often than they were in fifth-year Husker head coach Scott Frost's spread attack. Frost hired Whipple as offensive coordinator in December, and the coaching staff is in the process of formulating a new system in time for autumn.

We're all trying to get a feel for it, even those directly involved in the process.

"The thing I've learned about Coach Whipple is he wants everybody involved — tight ends, receivers, running backs," Beckton said. "However, there are certain plays that I know, and the tight ends know, they're the first option. We've always been third or fourth. Now, we've got multiple plays where we're the first option.

"The kids are really excited about that, particularly Travis Vokolek. We want him to have a big year this year."

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound senior has been limited this spring in the wake of offseason shoulder surgery. Highly touted redshirt freshman Thomas Fidone, sophomore Chris Hickman and senior Chancellor Brewington also are sidelined with undisclosed injuries. Beckton, though, emphasizes that those players remain heavily involved in practice. They're taking mental reps even if they're not full participants physically.

"They have a script in hand and they're going through the playbook mentally and coaching up guys," Beckton said. "If a guy makes a mistake, what can we do better?"

The injuries to Fidone and the veterans mean younger players — particularly redshirt freshmen Nate Boerkircher, AJ Rollins and James Carnie — receive more practice reps than they would've anticipated.

"It's been a little bit of a blessing," Beckton said. "But I hate for guys to get hurt. I know they're eventually going to be back, whatever time (frame) it is. Actually, Travis probably could've been ready to go, but we've kind of held him back, which is kind of good to give those other guys a chance to showcase what they can do."

Frost last week went so far as to say Boerkircher is being "highlighted" in the offense. This week, Beckton also had strong words of praise for the 6-foot-4, 230-pound walk-on from Aurora, saying, "He’s been very detailed since the offseason. He’s worked really hard in the weight room. He’s really improved in all facets. He’s become a run blocker, (and) I don’t think he’s had a drop all spring. He’s making tough plays.”

Boerkircher had the privilege last season of watching Nebraska's Austin Allen catch 38 passes for 602 yards, the most season receptions and season receiving yards by a tight end in school history. Allen ranked second on the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving yards per game (50.2).

So it wasn't like Nebraska quarterbacks ignored the tight end position. Vokolek had 11 receptions for 127 yards, Hickman three for 90, Brewington three for 20 and Boerkircher two for 14.

But those tight ends combined for just three TD receptions, a number that may improve with Whipple calling plays.

"I think the size of those guys can help you in the red zone," the coach said. "That would be a place where 6-5, 6-6, 6-7 can help, the windows are tighter and you’ve got to be physical in catching the ball and speed’s not as important as it is learning about leverage on defenders and those things.”

All that said, Boerkircher, who as a high school junior helped Aurora to a 13-0 record and Class C-1 state title, isn't getting ahead of himself this spring.

"I’ve got a lot of time left, and I think this experience right now, just getting these reps, has really been beneficial," he said, noting he came to Nebraska weighing only about 215 pounds.

Boerkircher does acknowledge that his situation at Nebraska has changed quickly as a result of injuries at his position.

"At the beginning, it was just kind of to grow as a player," he said of his spring objectives. "And after all the guys went out, I thought it was important to get a lot of experience and help lead in a way, and help a lot of the other guys out.

"I’m trying to get out of the 'young guy' mentality and grow into more of a leader and a helper for my teammates. It’s weird because for the last two years it’s been the 'young guy' mentality where you’re just sitting there, ears open, listening and learning."

Meanwhile, Rollins, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate, admits that last season as a true freshman he could kind of "coast" in practice, knowing he probably wasn't going to get in games.

This spring, however, the injuries have created a prime opportunity, and the 6-6, 230-pound Rollins is seizing the opportunity.

"I get an opportunity to showcase my abilities, and really just get better," he said. "Nate Boerkircher, I've been working with him, and he's set the standard. So, every day I'm just trying to do what he does, or even better, and just keep going up the chart."

Good idea, because some passes could be coming his way soon.

Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

