Steven M. Sipple: If Alberts is looking for reasons to keep Frost, he saw plenty on this day

If you've paid attention to Trev Alberts' comments during the course of this gorgeous autumn, you've noticed his obvious support for Scott Frost.

In discussions with several sources this past week, a sentiment crystallized: Alberts, the first-year Nebraska athletic director, clearly wants Frost's program to succeed. That obviously wasn't the case when Shawn Eichorst weighed Bo Pelini's fate in 2013 and 2014. It certainly wasn't the case when Steve Pederson made the call on Frank Solich in 2003. Those ADs were looking for reasons to fire, not retain.

If Alberts is indeed looking for reasons to keep Frost, he saw plenty of them Saturday even though Nebraska once again came up short against an elite opponent, this time dropping a 26-17 decision to sixth-ranked Ohio State before 84,426 at Memorial Stadium.

Alberts, in an Oct. 12 ESPN article, said, "You have to start with the fight." Alberts took over his position in July. He's most likely still assessing parts of Frost's program. As he does so, he's made it clear he wants to see a team that fights hard and plays clean. On this day, he definitely saw a team fight hard.

In fact, what we saw from Nebraska was in many ways inspiring.