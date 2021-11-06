Steven M. Sipple: If Alberts is looking for reasons to keep Frost, he saw plenty on this day

If you've paid attention to Trev Alberts' comments during the course of this gorgeous autumn, you've noticed his obvious support for Scott Frost.
In discussions with several sources this past week, a sentiment crystallized: Alberts, the first-year Nebraska athletic director, clearly wants Frost's program to succeed. That obviously wasn't the case when Shawn Eichorst weighed Bo Pelini's fate in 2013 and 2014. It certainly wasn't the case when Steve Pederson made the call on Frank Solich in 2003. Those ADs were looking for reasons to fire, not retain.
If Alberts is indeed looking for reasons to keep Frost, he saw plenty of them Saturday even though Nebraska once again came up short against an elite opponent, this time dropping a 26-17 decision to sixth-ranked Ohio State before 84,426 at Memorial Stadium.
Alberts, in an Oct. 12 ESPN article, said, "You have to start with the fight." Alberts took over his position in July. He's most likely still assessing parts of Frost's program. As he does so, he's made it clear he wants to see a team that fights hard and plays clean. On this day, he definitely saw a team fight hard.
In fact, what we saw from Nebraska was in many ways inspiring.
Along those lines, we should be done questioning whether this Nebraska team — even at 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten — will show up for a fight. If you saw this program in 2017, the year before Frost took over as head coach, you know it's not a given that a team will keep battling to season's end. The Huskers in 2017 mailed it in down the stretch. This team shows no signs of that, and, yes, that means something in the program-building process.
Never mind what I think, Alberts has said repeatedly it means something. In the wake of Nebraska's three-point loss to Michigan a month ago, Alberts said, "Even in those games we lost, those guys are fighting and that is the most important thing."
Keep in mind, Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) entered the day averaging 47.2 points. Two games ago, OSU led Indiana 44-7 at halftime. The Buckeyes can light up a scoreboard in a hurry.
Nebraska, though, pushed back much harder than Indiana. Alberts no doubt appreciated that the Blackshirts followed Erik Chinander's game plan, which basically meant keeping everything in front of them and tackling viciously. The Buckeyes managed only one pass play of more than 23 yards, and — get this — rushed 30 times for only 90 yards.
Nebraska came up with two interceptions and actually finished plus-1 in the turnover category.
"We love each other too much to not lay our hearts on the line," said Nebraska sophomore defensive end Garrett Nelson, referring to the entire roster, not just the defense. "It was very different here when I got here, in a bad way."
This is where Frost's detractors will step in and say this was another example of Nebraska's inability to close the deal. Yes, a back-and-forth in the fan base will continue in the coming days. Hell, I go back and forth in my own mind. Sure, Nebraska this season has held two of the most potent offenses of the past five years to 26 and 23 points (Oklahoma earlier this season). Sure, NU pushed Michigan State and Michigan to the limit. But what does it matter if the Huskers can't close out games?
One could point to Nebraska's substandard offensive line and its hobbling quarterback and say Frost actually did an impressive job to put his team in position to upset Ohio State. On the other hand, naysayers wonder why the offensive line remains substandard in Frost's fourth year and why he has to play Adrian Martinez when he has a bum ankle and, get ready for this, a jaw that was fractured Sept. 25 against Michigan State.
Martinez contemplated season-ending surgery, he said, but decided to return and fight with his teammates.
"He's one of the toughest players I've ever played with, and one of the best leaders," said Nebraska receiver Samori Toure, whose 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown pulled the Huskers to 17-10 late in the first half and essentially signaled the home team would stay around all day long.
Frost brought Martinez's injuries to light in the postgame, reasoning that the coming bye week will afford the junior QB a chance to get healthy. One could surmise that Frost brought up the QB's injuries to illustrate what the program has been up against. Whatever the case, Martinez rebounded well from his four-interception debacle in last week's loss to Purdue.
Ah, but Frost's naysayers will point to Martinez's overthrow of Levi Falck on the all-important third-and-4 at Ohio State's 14-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Nebraska, trailing 23-17, had designs on taking the lead. On fourth-and-4, Frost elected to kick a field goal. Chase Contreraz, who just took over the job last week, missed left.
Frost, during his upbeat session with reporters, met the question head-on, essentially saying he trusted his defense to come through. It did come through, forcing a punt on the ensuing series.
Even so, his naysayers will point to Nebraska's special-teams issues. The Huskers' specialists have often failed. But the scheme and structures now seem sound.
"We're not intimidated or scared, and then we're taking incremental steps in those key areas like special teams and penalties and turnovers," Alberts said in the Oct. 12 ESPN article.
If my gut feeling is correct, and Nebraska wants Frost back, it should announce it this coming week before Frost's staff heads out on the road to recruit. No matter what, the fan base's back-and-forth will continue. I've said it before: Both sides of the aisle can make strong cases. I do think most fans are in agreement that Frost will have to make changes on his offensive staff.
At this point, Nebraska's administration either believes in Frost or it doesn't. It shouldn't be a game-to-game discussion.
On this day, the Huskers showed plenty of reasons to believe.