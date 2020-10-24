Steven M. Sipple: Huskers show progress, but not nearly enough in eerie day at Horseshoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In this pandemic world, we tend to cling to parts of life that feel somewhat normal.

However, Nebraska football fans don't necessarily want to cling to what happened Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

What happened on the field of play felt far too normal for the visiting team and its loyal fan base.

Against the prohibitive favorites to capture the Big Ten championship, Nebraska showed signs of progress as a program. Unlike last season's game in Lincoln, Ohio State at least had to break a sweat. So, there's that. However, by early in the third quarter, the Buckeyes had full control of the season opener for both teams. They cruised to a 52-17 triumph before an announced crowd of 1,344 and afterward, it seemed like Husker coach Scott Frost mostly just wanted to move on quickly.

"I thought we did a lot of good things," he said. "Unfortunately, some of the things that led to the game getting out of hand were self-inflicted things that we can fix. We had too many penalties. They didn't have hardly any. We turned the ball over a couple times with the quarterback running. We got them in a couple second-and-really longs and gave up first downs.

"We can fix a lot of those things as a group."