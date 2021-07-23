Steven M. Sipple: Frost makes case that program has improved, but has the head coach?

No question, he's had to adapt to the Big Ten after making his head-coaching mark a world away in the American Athletic Conference.

Turns out, the Big Ten didn't have to adjust to Frost after all. Quite the opposite.

"It's been an interesting few years, particularly last year with the things going on (with COVID-19), but even going back to my first game at Nebraska getting canceled (by a lightning storm)," Frost said. "You know, in some ways, I think we've done a lot of the right things. In other ways, there were some things we needed to get into the league in order to learn.

"The game is a little different in this league than other leagues I've coached in."

At Oregon and UCF, an offense might get 95 snaps in a game. In the Big Ten, it gets 60 on some Saturdays.

"Because of that, you better be a lot more efficient," Frost said. "Fast and frantic and wasting a play here and there is fine when you're an explosive offense that gets 90 snaps. In this league, teams are going to keep the ball away from you. So, there's not necessarily major adjustments that we need to make. But I think there are ways we've learned to be smarter with what we're doing."