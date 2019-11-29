Steven M. Sipple: Frost heads into long offseason with a quarterback situation to ponder

But after yet another close-shave defeat — Nebraska has lost nine games by seven points or fewer in the past two seasons — Frost essentially found himself (again) defending Martinez's play. The second-year Husker head coach pointed out that Martinez entered the day leading the conference in total offense. In fact, Martinez entered the game on pace to join Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Manziel and Marcus Mariota as the only players in FBS history to average 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards per game as both a freshman and sophomore.

So, it's not like Martinez has been a disaster this season. Not at all. In some ways, he created expectations last season that would be extremely difficult to reach in 2019. Yes, he put up good numbers this year. But you saw what I saw. He didn't have the same explosiveness in the run game we saw last season. He often was indecisive in both the run game and pass game. He just wasn't the guy we saw bamboozle Iowa last November to the tune of 336 yards of total offense.

He was shadow of that guy for much of this Black Friday.

"You know, Adrian's been hurt this year, been nicked up, that certainly affected it," Frost said of Martinez's uneven play this season.

The coach then returned to a recurring theme.