Steven M. Sipple: Frost correct in stiff-arming a certain QB narrative, but narrative still applies

Scott Frost actually sold the idea fairly well Wednesday that there will be a genuine quarterback competition during Nebraska's spring practice season.

May the best man win, he told reporters.

He didn't say, "May the best man named Casey Thompson win," but we would've understood if he had chosen that route.

The popular narrative in Nebraska's fan base — in fact, the correct narrative — is Nebraska plucked Thompson out of the transfer portal to replace Adrian Martinez as Nebraska's starting quarterback for 2022 as Frost tries to save his job as head coach.

I asked Frost if there really will be a legitimate competition when Nebraska's spring practice begins Feb. 28. Or is the popular narrative on track?

"That's not my narrative," the fifth-year Nebraska coach said. "There's a lot of narratives around that aren't really based on fact. (Thompson) is going to have every opportunity to start, and he knows that. The other guys are going to get their opportunities, too. We have a long time to work with them, and a spring ball and a fall camp to figure it all out."

Let's be clear: As easily the most experienced quarterback in Nebraska's system — Thompson started 10 games at Texas this past season, going 4-6 — he’s the odds-on favorite to claim the starting job.

He's the odds-on favorite in part because time is of the essence in Nebraska's camp, and his pronounced experience advantage over the rest of the field is critical.

Frost and a revamped offensive staff are in the midst of formulating a new system. Frost needs the system to click quickly because his 15-29 record at Nebraska leaves him with little runway remaining.

Thompson is 23. He's seasoned. Think about it, he's older than a lot of NFL rookies. He understands what he's up against here, in part because he's from a football-oriented family, led by a father who played option quarterback at Oklahoma.

Although the 6-foot-1, 192-pound Casey Thompson ran the ball only 55 times at Texas this season (averaging 2.9 yards per rush), he’s capable of beating teams with his legs. That part of him is particularly intriguing to me.

“Under (Texas coach) Steve Sarkisian, Casey looks like a guy who just wants to pass,” the elder Thompson told me recently. “I think he has much more to offer, and that was one of the things that attracted us to Nebraska. At Texas, it didn’t really like the quarterback running."

Thompson, by the way, in 2021 was 165-for-261 passing (63.2%) for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. He played the last half of the season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

Nobody else in Nebraska's current quarterback room has more than one collegiate start.

What does Frost like about Thompson? Frost danced around the question in the manner of Martinez dancing around pass-rushers last season.

Frost started by referencing Charles Thompson.

"First of all, his dad's an option quarterback, and I have a soft spot in my heart for option quarterbacks," said Frost, a former option wizard himself. "I have a soft spot in my heart for Tommie Frazier and Eric Crouch and Turner Gill and Dee Dowis and even Mickey Joseph."

Frost in December hired Joseph, the former Nebraska standout, as wide receivers coach.

"It's a dying fraternity," Frost said of option QBs.

Casey Thompson, mind you, won't be primarily an option quarterback at Nebraska — unless, of course, Frost shocks the world by going completely old school with the offense. Bottom line, Casey Thompson has excellent feet and balance, and will be able to escape pocket pressure. Will Nebraska continue to mix in some option plays? Wouldn't surprise me.

Frost noted he hasn't worked much with Thompson on the field. Same goes for Chubba Purdy, the transfer quarterback from Florida State.

"The biggest thing I've noticed already is just the leadership coming from those guys, and the energy coming from those guys," Frost said. "That's what a quarterback's supposed to do. He's supposed to pick up the level of play from everyone around him. That's tough to do in your first week on campus or your first two weeks on campus, but (Thompson) is doing it."

Nebraska began its winter conditioning program Jan. 18.

"We need leadership from that position," Frost said. "We need a guy who's going to say, 'Get behind me, we're going to go win this thing, and I'm going to lead you there.' You get that feel from those guys."

You also get that feel from new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, I'm told. Whipple, 64, absolutely needs to be a take-charge guy because he has a big job at the moment. Frost made no bones about that.

"It's been interesting with guys coming from different places," he said. "The staff we had (previously) had been together so long that we all spoke the same language and knew the same things. That was good from a continuity standpoint, maybe not great from a fresh-idea standpoint. Now it's kind of flipped. We have a lot of fresh ideas, and a little bit of a language barrier.

"We've been trying to marry the systems, and I think we've done a good job of that so far."

Thompson, by the way, played under two different head coaches at Texas — Tom Herman and Sarkisian. He's clearly adaptable.

He's clearly the favorite in the Nebraska race. Yes, the race has started. He has to be the favorite. Hence a certain narrative.

