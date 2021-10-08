Steven M. Sipple: Fragile program? Frost's crew appears to be trending in more solid direction

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s difficult to argue against the notion that Nebraska has made progress as a program.

I mean, virtually everyone expects a slugfest Saturday night when NU plays ninth-ranked Michigan at Memorial Stadium. Think about the point spread — the Wolverines are favored by 3½ points — in the context of the beat-down Jim Harbaugh’s crew inflicted on the Huskers in 2018.

Yeah, Scott Frost’s program has come a long way since that point. A long, long way.

That’s a macro discussion, though, and can branch off into several areas.

For this column, I’m more interested in a micro discussion.

Nebraska is trending away from being a “fragile” program. That’s my read, and it’s based in part on something Frost said last week immediately following his team’s 56-7 win against Northwestern.

“We’ve done a few things and got ourselves beat a couple times in games we could have won, but the guys were really confident for this game,” Frost said. “This is the most confident I’ve been going into a game since I’ve been at Nebraska, and I think that confidence kind of played out in how we’ve played.”