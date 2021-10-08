Steven M. Sipple: Fragile program? Frost's crew appears to be trending in more solid direction

It’s difficult to argue against the notion that Nebraska has made progress as a program.
I mean, virtually everyone expects a slugfest Saturday night when NU plays ninth-ranked Michigan at Memorial Stadium. Think about the point spread — the Wolverines are favored by 3½ points — in the context of the beat-down Jim Harbaugh’s crew inflicted on the Huskers in 2018.
Yeah, Scott Frost’s program has come a long way since that point. A long, long way.
That’s a macro discussion, though, and can branch off into several areas.
For this column, I’m more interested in a micro discussion.
Nebraska is trending away from being a “fragile” program. That’s my read, and it’s based in part on something Frost said last week immediately following his team’s 56-7 win against Northwestern.
“We’ve done a few things and got ourselves beat a couple times in games we could have won, but the guys were really confident for this game,” Frost said. “This is the most confident I’ve been going into a game since I’ve been at Nebraska, and I think that confidence kind of played out in how we’ve played.”
Frost was that confident? His quote speaks volumes about his team’s mental fortitude. As Frost spoke, I thought about all the calls I received in the wake of Nebraska’s gut-punch loss Sept. 25 at Michigan State. Former Huskers, for instance, wondered about the makeup of Frost’s team. Would its emotional tank be running on empty against Northwestern because of the nature of the overtime loss in East Lansing, where NU essentially was done-in by a wayward punt and ensuing return for a touchdown?
A lot of people essentially wondered if the program was still, well, fragile.
Last week provided strong evidence to the contrary. Generally speaking, Nebraska’s admirable response since its flabbergasting loss to Illinois in the season opener may be regarded as evidence, although Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud wants to see more examples.
He wasn’t ready to heap too much praise on this Nebraska team (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten).
“We have to continue to be consistent,” Ruud said. “I think we’ve become mentally tougher. We just have to be more consistent overall, and we’re still taking that next step. But as far as this year goes, yeah, we’ve made big steps as far as being a physically and mentally tougher team overall.”
Said Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, “A lot of that is leadership from guys like Adrian (Martinez) and some of our defensive leaders.”
To be sure, this is a team with a veteran quarterback and four super-seniors on defense playing critical roles.
In that sense, it should be a tough team mentally at this point.
The veterans by now should understand the importance of controlling what you can control — namely, preparation and the will to fight every week, no matter the circumstances.
It’s not automatic, though. Note the late stages of the 2017 season when Nebraska basically folded up its tent.
Bottom line, Ruud said, Nebraska players can watch film of this season’s games with a sense of pride, as opposed to shame.
“Everyone sees themselves play on film,” he said. “You’re seeing them play good football. It’s not like we’re watching film going, ‘Oh, man, that looks bad.’ It’s not like we’re getting mauled or physically beat up. We haven’t been physically beat up by anybody. There’s been some catastrophic losses, stuff that I can’t believe happened, in all honesty.
“They were gut punches, devastating. But it wasn’t devastating in the sense that, wow, we just got killed. It was more, ‘How the heck did we lose that game when we were playing well?’”
That’s much different than what transpired late in the 2017 season or, for that matter, on Sept. 22 of 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. What the Wolverines did to the Huskers was the essence of a physical beat-down.
In no way did then-No. 3 Oklahoma physically beat down Nebraska on Sept. 18 of this season. Critical special-teams mistakes were the main issue.
In no way did Michigan State physically beat down Nebraska. The Huskers essentially blew a prime opportunity with the remarkable special-teams mistake.
In the aftermath, it only made sense to wonder how well Nebraska would rebound.
“I don’t think there was any sulking or depression,” Ruud said. “I think there was some anger. I think maybe that’s a good thing, too. Sometimes you can be depressed after a loss. There wasn’t any depression after that game. It was, ‘What is this? How did we lose that game?’ That sort of thing.”
From the looks of things last week, Nebraska turned anger and frustration into victory.
Lubick actually saw Nebraska’s resilience the Monday after the loss to Michigan State, when the players’ focus and attention to detail actually inspired the coaching staff.
“They flipped the page and started rolling,” he said.
It showed a measure of mental toughness that we haven’t always seen in Frost’s program.
Again, Ruud didn’t want to go too far with praise of this Husker team. After all, it’s 3-3.
“Talk isn’t enough,” he said. “You’ve got to go out and prove it, too. And Michigan’s been really good this year. It’s a tough team.”
I genuinely think it’s OK to say the same about this Nebraska team. Yes, it suffered an awful season-opening loss to Illinois, a team Nebraska should have handled with relative ease.
The Huskers, though, didn’t let the loss derail them. Not even close, really.
But Ruud’s right. It’s proving season, the heart of it, and this week’s game certainly looms as an important measure of how far Frost’s program has come in every area since 2018, including the area of mental toughness.
Keep in mind, Nebraska last season twice followed wins with inexplicable losses.
This Nebraska team appears to be more resolute and focused. It showed plenty of those qualities against Northwestern, but it’s an ongoing discussion.
Will it continue in that vein again this week?
“If you’re not excited for this game, you’ve got issues,” Ruud said.
Contact the writer at ssipple@journalstar.com or 402-473-7440. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.