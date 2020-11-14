Steven M. Sipple: For a developing program like Frost's, hardly any 'W' will come easily

Scott Frost probably feels about 50 pounds lighter at the moment.
Man, the third-year Nebraska football coach needed Saturday's 30-23 win against Penn State in a big way.
"The state needed it, the team needed it, and I needed it," he said.
No, the win wasn't pretty. But Frost didn't need to apologize. Take the "W." Go home to the wife and kids. Soak it in.
The hard work of developing a program will begin again quickly. As in, on Sunday. My heavens, Frost's program has a long way to go before it's ready to compete for Big Ten championships.
Remember, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos says we shouldn't judge the program earnestly until Frost has had five years to build this thing. He inherited a mess, a bigger one than many of us could even know.
Ah, but that discussion can wait. Nebraska (1-2) earned this "W." It basically maxed out. In fact, it's difficult to imagine this particular Husker team beating many teams very easily. Yes, that includes Illinois, next week's opponent. So, stock up on Rolaids.
But let's stay in the moment. This win was so difficult for Nebraska to come by, it almost felt like it had to beat Penn State twice.
This win was so bloody difficult, the cardboard-cutout people were sweating at the end.
Why did it feel like two games? Because Nebraska led comfortably, 27-6, at halftime. Penn State (0-4) looked generally uninterested in playing football during most of the first 30 minutes. Many expected that to happen. After all, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, but started the season with losses to Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland. All of their big goals, gone.
Their starting quarterback, Sean Clifford, threw an awful first-quarter pass that Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted and returned 55 yards to Penn State's 15-yard line. NU settled for a field goal to make it 10-0. The tone was set. That is, the tone was set for what we'll call the first game within the game.
The second game within the game began approximately midway through the third quarter. That's when Nebraska fans could feel the tide changing. Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis, all 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds of him, had changed his team's energy upon entering in place of Clifford early in the second quarter. When PSU running back Keyvone Lee roared 31 yards for a touchdown to pull his team within 27-13 with 7:51 left in the third, NU fans knew it was "game on." Again.
Or maybe the feeling was, "Here we go again."
Sometimes we have to remind ourselves that Nebraska is still developing as a program under Frost. Maybe this win represents development. Remember, NU struggled to close out games last season in finishing 5-7. It had Iowa on the ropes and lost. All it needed was a late stop against Purdue's third-string quarterback, but the defense couldn't close the deal. It somehow blew a 17-0 halftime lead at Colorado. On and on.
Now, here was Penn State — coming off an embarrassing 35-19 loss to Maryland in which the Nittany Lions scored a TD with 11 seconds remaining — threatening to prolong the misery that had already presented itself in the doorway of Nebraska's 2020 season. Yeah, here we go again. Standout tight end Pat Freiermuth somehow slipped behind the Husker defense for a 74-yard gain. Two plays later, PSU was in the end zone, now trailing 30-23 with 9:20 remaining.
Nebraska's ensuing series ended with redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey getting hit in the pocket and his fluttering pass landing in the hands of linebacker Brandon Smith. Penn State's sideline was jubilant. I can only imagine what Husker fans were thinking at home.
Many of them may have been thinking about what they were going to do next week during the Illinois game.
Yes, one thing this win did was help minimize apathy in the fan base. Apathy already was becoming evident before Saturday arrived.
But those fans on this day could celebrate Nebraska's defense, for it came through with two late stands that sent the Huskers to their first victory of the season, and only their second in the past nine games.
"I think pretty much everybody in Nebraska can see how much progress we've made on defense," Frost said.
He's right, of course. But keep in mind that Penn State finished with 501 yards of total offense compared with Nebraska's 298. Keep in mind the Nittany Lions ran 91 plays — 91 plays! — compared with the Huskers' 60.
Ah, but Nebraska won the turnover battle — it made one, and PSU made two — and the Huskers had only five penalties after committing a combined 17 in the first two games. What's more, Frost got Wan'Dale Robinson heavily involved on offense.
Bottom line, Nebraska did just enough to win and in doing so, it avoided the embarrassment of people pointing to Maryland's win last week and wondering if the Terrapin program was passing Frost's.
Make no mistake, Nebraska fans saw progress. They also saw McCaffrey play well in spurts in his first college start. He has difference-making speed. Plus, his energy is amazing. He literally sprinted onto the field for the second half. A developing program needs all the energy it can muster.
Frost called the decision to start McCaffrey over junior Adrian Martinez "one of the hardest I've ever made."
Hey, developing a program is often an absolute bear of a job. A lot goes into it. Sometimes you may even have to win twice in one day.
