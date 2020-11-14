Steven M. Sipple: For a developing program like Frost's, hardly any 'W' will come easily

Why did it feel like two games? Because Nebraska led comfortably, 27-6, at halftime. Penn State (0-4) looked generally uninterested in playing football during most of the first 30 minutes. Many expected that to happen. After all, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, but started the season with losses to Indiana, Ohio State and Maryland. All of their big goals, gone.

Their starting quarterback, Sean Clifford, threw an awful first-quarter pass that Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted and returned 55 yards to Penn State's 15-yard line. NU settled for a field goal to make it 10-0. The tone was set. That is, the tone was set for what we'll call the first game within the game.

The second game within the game began approximately midway through the third quarter. That's when Nebraska fans could feel the tide changing. Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis, all 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds of him, had changed his team's energy upon entering in place of Clifford early in the second quarter. When PSU running back Keyvone Lee roared 31 yards for a touchdown to pull his team within 27-13 with 7:51 left in the third, NU fans knew it was "game on." Again.

Or maybe the feeling was, "Here we go again."