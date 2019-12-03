Steven M. Sipple: Fisher gets nod over Austin for Huskers' top football assistant in 2019

When Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson appeared in the northwest tunnel of Memorial Stadium before Friday's game, tears in his eyes on Senior Day, my thoughts shifted to a hazy morning in Fremont in June 2018.
As Nebraska's football coaches fanned out around the state that day to meet the Big Red masses, Husker secondary coach Travis Fisher found himself in an automobile dealership showroom in Fremont. He gave about 100 fans a glimpse into his coaching mindset, telling the crowd how he goes about challenging players. He also said he's particular about whom he recruits to his group.
"I don't want to bring in an entitled five-star player or four-star player," Fisher said then. "I've already got that guy."
He was referring to Lamar Jackson.
"I want to bring in a guy who can change the guy I've got in the room already, change his mind frame by pushing him every day," Fisher said. "I'm going to get this kid and sit him right next to Lamar Jackson. I'm going to say, 'Hey, your job is to take Lamar's spot,' right in front of Lamar."
The crowd chuckled somewhat nervously.
"I went in and pushed the biggest button in the room, Lamar Jackson. I pushed his button," Fisher said with a smile.
Jackson, a native of Elk Grove, California, responded well to Fisher's coaching. Oh, there were challenging times, especially during the 2018 season. Jackson was even benched briefly. But he enjoyed a strong 2019 season, playing for a secondary that helped Nebraska finish 35th nationally in pass defense. The Huskers allowed 200.8 passing yards per game, down from 237.8 last season (78th). Their third-down defense also improved a tick.
Jackson and junior Dicaprio Bootle formed one of the Big Ten's best cornerback tandems, and Jackson finished with 12 breakups to rank among the top 15 nationally. Bootle, a steady hand, showed versatility by switching to safety late in the season. Meanwhile, versatile sophomore Cam Taylor-Britt forced four fumbles, the most by a Husker in seven seasons.
With both Taylor-Britt and safety Marquel Dismuke playing through significant injuries, and safety Deontai Williams sidelined for all but the first game, Fisher's secondary held together well most of the time — well enough for Fisher to earn the distinction of Nebraska assistant coach of the year, as determined annually by the Journal Star football staff.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jackson's improvement from 2018 — he's now widely regarded as a surefire NFL Draft pick — helped solidify Fisher's selection, although offensive line coach Greg Austin received strong consideration after his unit found its stride late in the season.
Fisher's recruiting acumen also was a factor in his selection. Players apparently respond well to his direct manner of communication. This much is certain: Jackson responded well, telling reporters Friday he's "extremely grateful" for his time at Nebraska. He told of the strong emotions he felt during his final game as a Husker. He talked of looking his teammates — his "brothers," he said — in the eyes and how special that was to him.
"It was all just real, it was all just raw emotion," he said. "There ain't too much I can really say. I mean, I didn't expect to go out to the tunnel and cry. Within the moment, I just realized how grateful I was for everything this game has brought to me — from the relationships, to the coaches, to the situations, to this place. I loved it all. I appreciated everybody and I appreciated everything."
Fisher obviously helped create an environment in which Jackson could grow as both a player and person. The coach's style definitely challenges defenders. He disdains entitlement, a malady that runs rampant in society. You have to earn your way every day, he says.
He wants his young players to challenge veterans. He wants his entire secondary competing with one another on a daily basis. That's how he was raised, Fisher says.
He expects communication, loud communication. He expects togetherness in his unit, both on and off the field, something that clearly resonated with the group.
"I've become a better leader," said Taylor-Britt, who tied Jackson for the team lead with three interceptions. "If anybody needs something, let's go and do it together. We came a long way as a DB group and a defensive group in general throughout the year."
Fisher played a significant role in all of it, hence the honor.
