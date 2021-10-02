Steven M. Sipple: Finally, Husker fans see Frost's team hit on all cylinders, but will it last?

If you're a Nebraska football fan, there's a good chance you sensed this was coming.
There's also a chance, based on the program's recent history, you feared you might never see it.
But here it was. You saw it Saturday night: Probably the most complete performance by Nebraska in Scott Frost's three-plus seasons as head coach.
The Huskers, coming off back-to-back close losses to ranked teams on the road, seemed to turn frustration into a resounding victory.
The big question during the week was if Nebraska's emotional tank may be running a little low on fuel.
So much for that notion.
Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7.
Even if you sensed Nebraska was on the verge of a breakthrough triumph, it was difficult to imagine this level of dominance. After all, Huskers averaged only 21.5 points against FBS competition this season entering the night.
In this game, however — a gorgeous one at Memorial Stadium — Nebraska racked up 562 yards of total offense by the end of the third quarter. The game was over at that point. The party was on. Husker fans had an absolute ball, and now can get ready for an absolute brawl.
Michigan comes to the big stadium next week. Under the lights. This week's going to be fun.
Man, Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) needed this. Frost needed it. Husker fans longed to see a team it could fully embrace, and here it was.
Notice I didn't say "fully trust." Can this type of performance become the norm under Frost? Can Nebraska consistently avoid the sort of mammoth mistakes that cost it games? It takes a long time to build trust, especially when the head coach is only 15-23 at the school. Husker fans have seen too many catastrophes on special teams and too many false starts and too many things that are simply impossible to explain.
But not this time. Nebraska fans saw a lot they could wrap their arms around and hope it all returns next week and the week after and the week after that.
Frost, by the way, wasn't exactly doing cartwheels after this game. His response was one of maturity. It was perfect in the context of the program's recent history.
"We have a lot of work to do, still," he said. "This was one game. This is a world of, particularly for you guys in the press, exaggeration and hyperbole. But this is what I know this group can do because we have talented guys in a lot of places.
"It's a good first step, but we still have a lot of work to do. We can still get better."
A crowd of 87,364, though, saw Nebraska make undeniable progress. They also saw some surprises. They saw a big ol' runnin' back basically come out of nowhere. Jaquez Yant's only previous carries this season came Sept. 4 against Fordham. He rushed five times for 25 yards that day. Against Northwestern, the 6-foot-2, 245-pound freshman carried 13 times for 127 yards, including a 64-yard burst of power on Nebraska's second possession.
Yant had a really good spring, but then reported for preseason drills 25 pounds overweight. He slid down the depth chart but now could make a quick ascension.
"Let's not make him Mike Rozier," Frost said. "He had one good game."
Nebraska fans know a good big back when they see one. The kid from Tallahassee, Florida, has some good feet for a big man and, yeah, he packs a punch as he roars through traffic.
"This is a good first step, but he has to keep doing things the right way," Frost said.
Nebraska fans also saw a quarterback in Adrian Martinez who runs the option like Gerry Gdowski used to do. Or pick another Husker option wizard, almost any of them, including Frost. Martinez has a knack for this stuff. I'm guessing 14th-ranked Michigan (5-0, 2-0) will handle it better than Northwestern (2-3, 0-2). The Wolverines are active and athletic up front. Yeah, it'll be a brawl next week.
It should be noted Northwestern ranked 104th nationally in rushing defense. But BTN analyst Matt Millen told me at halftime that the Wildcats' defensive front isn't all bad.
So, maybe Nebraska's new-look offensive line actually found some footing. It certainly appeared that way. All-time Nebraska center great Dominic Raiola addressed the O-line before the game. He told the guys to keep the pressure on for 60 minutes. He liked what he saw, saying NU controlled the line of scrimmage "and it's not even close."
Left tackle Teddy Prochazka, a true freshman from Elkhorn, made his first start and looked excellent.
Speaking of excellence, Nebraska's defense held Northwestern to 293 yards of total offense, including just 37 on the ground (on 26 carries). Frost, though, told the BTN sideline reporter Elise Menaker at halftime that the Blackshirts let up after the Huskers bolted to a 21-0 lead.
Well, Northwestern did go on a seven-play, 82-yard touchdown drive late in the first quarter.
"I'm gonna get after them a little at halftime," Frost told Menaker.
Again, a good response by the coach. He knows this team has more in it. It'll need more against Michigan. It may even need a few booming punts.
How about that 84-yarder in the third quarter? What a night for the home team.
Frost expressed proper respect for Northwestern, defending champion of the Big Ten West.
"It was our night, not theirs," he said.
That's for sure. Nebraska seems ready for a surge. We'll see. But, no doubt, this was a good first step -- a remarkable one, in some ways.
That said, let's follow Frost's lead and keep the hype at a minimum, until further notice.