Steven M. Sipple: Finally, Husker fans see Frost's team hit on all cylinders, but will it last?

Man, Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) needed this. Frost needed it. Husker fans longed to see a team it could fully embrace, and here it was.

Notice I didn't say "fully trust." Can this type of performance become the norm under Frost? Can Nebraska consistently avoid the sort of mammoth mistakes that cost it games? It takes a long time to build trust, especially when the head coach is only 15-23 at the school. Husker fans have seen too many catastrophes on special teams and too many false starts and too many things that are simply impossible to explain.

But not this time. Nebraska fans saw a lot they could wrap their arms around and hope it all returns next week and the week after and the week after that.

Frost, by the way, wasn't exactly doing cartwheels after this game. His response was one of maturity. It was perfect in the context of the program's recent history.

"We have a lot of work to do, still," he said. "This was one game. This is a world of, particularly for you guys in the press, exaggeration and hyperbole. But this is what I know this group can do because we have talented guys in a lot of places.

"It's a good first step, but we still have a lot of work to do. We can still get better."