Steven M. Sipple: During gloom of pandemic, NU fans should emphasize positives of ugly win

If you're a long-suffering Nebraska fan, perhaps you should just emphasize the positive, for there was a plenty of it. In the stark pandemic quiet at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Huskers stiff-armed enough of their demons to come away with a sorely needed win.
Tear it apart all you want. It still goes down as a "W" and allows Nebraska (2-4) to avoid the embarrassment of losing to a Purdue outfit that last week dropped a 37-30 decision to Rutgers even though the Scarlet Knights played without their usual starting quarterback.
Meanwhile, the Boilermakers (2-4) lost their fourth straight game and appear to be limping to the finish of this very strange college football season. They committed an unsightly 11 penalties for 126 yards in losses (the Huskers had nine for 107).
Fourth-year Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had eight players opt out of the season last week. The electric Rondale Moore (13 receptions for 78 yards) has been something of a headache for Brohm with his dramatic ways. Bob Diaco's defense is faltering in a big way. It just doesn't feel very fun for the Boilermakers right now.
Granted, Nebraska's camp has had its own issues. But I got the feeling the home team had more internal strife lately than the visitors, and that probably helps explain this outcome.
"The kids keep coming to work and keep fighting," said Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who improved to 11-19 as the head Husker.
Again, say what you want about the aesthetics of this particular Nebraska win. However, the Huskers did come to play. That was clear. Yes, that's saying something. For one thing, you couldn't say that just two weeks ago when NU suffered a godawful 41-23 loss to Illinois in Lincoln. The Illini made it look easy. The defeat was confounding for Husker fans. Confounding and depressing. It'll forever skew how we evaluate Frost's third season in charge.
Nebraska was better last week but nonetheless lost 26-20 at Iowa mainly because it continued its pattern of self-inflicted mistakes. Which brings us to this game. Husker fans — the ones who haven't checked out on the season — held their breath Saturday, unsure what to expect.
They saw a game in which Nebraska got strong contributions from the offense, defense and special teams. That alone is progress. And don't diminish the fact NU got off the mat and played with obvious determination after that bitter loss to rival Iowa. Or the fact NU held Purdue to a net of minus-2 rushing yards one week after holding the Hawkeyes to 2.9 per carry.
Nebraska's special teams were a mixed bag of good and the usual bad. Even that's progress (because it's often mostly just bad). On this day, Frost felt Levi Falck's punt block on Purdue's opening possession set the tone for the game. Sophomore walk-on Simon Otte of York pounced on the bounding ball at the the Boilermakers' 1-yard line, and Dedrick Mills hammered his way into the end zone a play later.
Nebraska had a lead. That advantage grew to 17-0 and 20-3 and 34-13. The Huskers never relinquished the advantage. Yes, more progress.
"We still have things to clean up," Frost said.
Um, yeah. As stated previously, journalists try to avoid assumptions. But I'll go ahead and assume many Nebraska fans braced for the worst as gifted Purdue wide receiver David Bell sprinted to the end zone on an 89-yard catch-and-run touchdown that pulled the home team to 34-27 behind with 12:16 left in the game. Husker defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke collided on the play and were sprawled out on the rutty stadium turf as Bell sprinted away.
Here we go again. If Nebraska fans were thinking that, who could blame them?
Right after that play, the penalty flags really started flying. What's more, the teams were jawing at each other. It was sort of fun. Hey, at least it was football — a game being played during a pandemic. Maybe the nation wasn't transfixed, but loyal Nebraska fans keenly understand the importance of Frost's program getting any "W" it possibly can.
Back to those penalty flags. Nebraska took over possession and under normal circumstances may have derailed itself with holding calls by offensive linemen on back-to-back plays. But since this was a reeling Purdue outfit, NU was bailed out by the home team committing a late hit and pass interference on the same drive, which mercifully ended with Connor Culp nailing a 32-yard field goal for a 37-27 lead.
"It was definitely bizarre," said Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, who turned in his second straight strong performance. "But a point of emphasis this week was focus. We weren't going to let it slip."
In the past two weeks, Martinez has reestablished himself as the team's clear-cut starter by completing 41 of 50 passes for 416 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. That should quiet McKenzie Milton discussion. Emphasis on should.
At any rate, it appears Martinez's chemistry with his receivers is improving.
"We've just been chopping away at it," he said.
On Saturday, a tree fell in the quiet of Tippecanoe County in northwest Indiana. I saw Nebraska's win firsthand.