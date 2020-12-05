Steven M. Sipple: During gloom of pandemic, NU fans should emphasize positives of ugly win

Granted, Nebraska's camp has had its own issues. But I got the feeling the home team had more internal strife lately than the visitors, and that probably helps explain this outcome.

"The kids keep coming to work and keep fighting," said Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who improved to 11-19 as the head Husker.

Again, say what you want about the aesthetics of this particular Nebraska win. However, the Huskers did come to play. That was clear. Yes, that's saying something. For one thing, you couldn't say that just two weeks ago when NU suffered a godawful 41-23 loss to Illinois in Lincoln. The Illini made it look easy. The defeat was confounding for Husker fans. Confounding and depressing. It'll forever skew how we evaluate Frost's third season in charge.

Nebraska was better last week but nonetheless lost 26-20 at Iowa mainly because it continued its pattern of self-inflicted mistakes. Which brings us to this game. Husker fans — the ones who haven't checked out on the season — held their breath Saturday, unsure what to expect.

