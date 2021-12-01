Steven M. Sipple: Cam Jurgens, key cog in Frost offense, strongly considering jump to NFL

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has a full schedule at the moment.

OK, that's an understatement.

He's in the process of hiring assistant coaches to replace the four with whom he parted ways on Nov. 8, two days after a 26-17 loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State. Meanwhile, Frost and his staff are in a critical recruiting period as the Dec. 15 early signing date approaches. If all that weren't enough, some prominent Huskers, most notably quarterback Adrian Martinez, are making decisions about their futures.

According to multiple sources, center Cam Jurgens also is in decision-making mode as he strongly contemplates entering his name in the NFL Draft pool.

This is one to watch very closely, I'm told.

This is one to watch closely because Jurgens has made 18 straight starts and 31 total for Nebraska. Although the Husker offensive line struggled mightily this season as the team slid to a 3-9 record (1-8 Big Ten), Jurgens was a bright spot. The fourth-year sophomore cleaned up the wayward-snap issues that plagued him during the previous two seasons. He also did his best to clean up the messes of his fellow offensive linemen.