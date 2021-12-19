Steven M. Sipple: Brown says Whipple not only can coach QBs, he was 'clutch' as one, too

"(Former Penn State coach) Bill O'Brien played at Brown, as well. So, sometimes I'd talk to Billy when he was at Penn State, and we'd laugh about Whip, because he was always good for a few laughs. He's a pretty interesting character. We've already had a lot of good laughs.

"I get it, though. Anybody reading this article might say, 'Well, that's good, but we didn't hire him to have a few good laughs.' We're here to win, and we understand that."

Sometimes it's good to break the tension, though.

Perhaps even current Huskers might get a few laughs out of it.

* Out of everything I've read and heard about Whipple, perhaps the most important element, as pointed out by our Parker Gabriel, is this is the 11th time he’s showed up at a place with either a coordinator or head coaching job. He (presumably) knows what it takes to implement a system efficiently. He also knows the importance of first getting the assistants on the same page so they can teach the system and accompanying language and techniques effectively.